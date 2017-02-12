Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Sunday, February 12, 2017

February 12, 2017 The Morning Dish No Comments

We know neither the NCAA nor CBS will cop to it, but after the NCAA men’s basketball committee’s first in-season release of the top seeds in advance of the tourney, we have to wonder something.

Was the NCAA’s attempt to create in-season “buzz” with a college football-inspired in-season ranking of a portion of the field a flop?

While yesterday’s selection preview was a topic of some talk throughout games on Saturday, it was hardly anything earthshattering. There was some discussion of it on social media, but not much more than a routine weekly bracketology update from Joe Lunardi. If one was looking for even a small scale of the excitement of Selection Sunday, this wasn’t it.

The truth is, the preview still is a college hoophead niche item more than anything else, and the person getting into office pools and picking teams to advance for their funny nicknames wasn’t going to be interested enough to check this out. And for the hophead, most probably didn’t learn a whole lot that they already have or could’ve figured out quite easily before.

There were few surprises. There’s not a ton to debate about the seeds. Maybe Butler was a little high. Gonzaga was probably low, but that’s of no surprise whatsoever given the pittance of respect the committee has given the past couple years to conferences such as the one the Zags are members of. And frankly, the goal for the Zags is a 1 seed in the West however possible, and it really makes no difference if it’s the first or fourth one.

Wisconsin is the first team mentioned by many as the one with the biggest gripe about not being on the list, but we might suggest Cincinnati had every bit as much of a case. In fact, if one took the names out and placed the Badgers’ resume side-by-side with Cincinnati’s, they’d have a bear of a time trying to distinguish one from the other.

Also not new was that the committee does not rely on the RPI as much as the too-long perpetrated urban legend claims it does. Not that perpetrators of that myth will ever admit it. If the committee was really was so stuck on RPI, then West Virginia never would’ve been close to a 4 seed, Butler would’ve been even higher, and Gonzaga wouldn’t have been a 1 seed, either.

No, the top 16 the committee spit out was pretty darn close to a consensus, the 16 teams just about any other person would’ve picked. If anyone was outraged by what the committee released yesterday, then it’s only because they’re trying to be. There was nothing to be outraged about.

And that’s the problem, if the NCAA really wants this to be something people care about. As TV analyst Mark Adams said so right last night, the top 16 teams aren’t the ones to be concerned about. Indeed, the teams that really pique the interest are the last at-large teams. Those are the ones generating far more discussion on Selection Sunday, far more than if an SEC was wronged because they got a 3 seed instead of a 2.

Of course, the committee has good (if self-preserving) reasons for not releasing those teams. But it also will then have to live with the fact that the event that was supposed to get people more fired up for the NCAA Tournament really is doing little of the sort.

Side Dishes:

Phil Kasiecki will have his Saturday notes recapping all of the day’s biggest games.

Today’s Menu:

  • The day starts with a good one in the Patriot League, a rematch of last year’s conference tourney final with Lehigh at Holy Cross (Noon Eastern, CBSSN).
  • As much as it’s tempting to write off Indiana’s postseason chances, the Hoosiers’ schedule just keeps setting them up for chances to get back on track. Up next: Michigan at home, and on national television (1 p.m., CBS).
  • The biggest game of the day, and one of the biggest of the weekend, has Cincinnati at SMU, two top-25 AAC teams who have had a lot of important meetings the last three years (4 p.m., ESPN).
  • Wichita State will get tested with a trip to Loyola (Ill.), as the Ramblers gave the Shockers some trouble in their first meeting in Wichita (4 p.m., ESPNU).
  • Not as tasty as suspected before the season, Nevada traveling to San Diego State still gives the Aztecs another chance to jumpstart a stretch run (4 p.m., CBSSN).
  • Northwestern has shown a few cracks lately, and now comes a trip to Wisconsin (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network), with the Badgers officially put on notice by the selection committee that they need to impress to improve their seeding.
  • Finally, Virginia goes to Virginia Tech, with the Hokies looking to show some fight after a 23-point whupping in their first meeting rematch of thei (6:30 p.m., ESPNU).

Have a relaxing, restful Sunday.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 8, 2017

February 8, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at a marathon game from Tuesday night, which came just days after a wild Saturday. Then we have more on the SEC and Big 12, before one of Saturday’s big games leads us into talk about smaller conferences and television coverage.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 3, 2017

February 3, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at the week two national title contenders had, as well as a surprise at the top of the Big Ten and a legendary coach returning. Along the way, we also look at a couple of bigger picture items.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at a wild week in college basketball that was highlighted by Tuesday night. We also talk about who will likely be the top team in the polls and look ahead to the weekend, which features one last flurry of non-conference games.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we touch on a number of issues affecting conferences like Conference USA, as well as a big loss for Creighton, less mystery in Arizona, and more on the ACC as we look forward to the weekend.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 12, 2017

January 12, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a short stint in the top spot of the polls, some developments in the Mountain West Conference, and more of the ACC before closing with the Big East and Atlantic 10.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

2015 Boston Back to School Showcase recap

September 18, 2015 by

The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - The Underground Railroad

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Shop Amazon Devices - All New Kindle 6-inch

Amazon Devices- All New Dash Buttons in June. Just Press