Home » Columns »Podcasts » Currently Reading:

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 17, 2017

February 17, 2017 Columns, Podcasts No Comments

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. Here, we go from several stories with the ACC to the Big East and Big 12, and it’s not just matters on the court that are in the news.

In fact, after noting that Bryant clinched a Northeast Conference Tournament berth and Belmont head coach Rick Byrd picking up his 750th career win (and on the night that Belmont also secured the Ohio Valley Conference outright regular season title and top seed in the conference tournament), we talk about a story that was developing, then broke earlier on Thursday. NC State announced that Mark Gottfried would finish this season, then not return as the head coach next season.

Gottfried had a good run early on in Raleigh, but the past two seasons have been a different story. They didn’t have a great off-season last year, with a lot of player turnover (and nearly watching another key player transfer as well), but they entered this year with plenty of talent. They have looked very good at times, like when they went to Duke and won, but all too often they hve looked like classic underachievers.

In talking about the job, we also note that athletic director Debbie Yow is in a bit of a conundrum, in that there is much to recommend the job (being in the ACC, being in Raleigh), but also some drawbacks (sky-high expectations that they can consistently beat Duke and North Carolina).

We then talk about how Virginia is struggling all of a sudden, while they were right in the middle of two noteworthy games of late – a double-overtime thriller at Virginia Tech, then Wednesday night’s big win by Duke at John Paul Jones Arena. In the latter, Duke got a big game from from Jayson Tatum and now looks very much like the team we thought they would be before the season. Virginia hasn’t quite been the same since they lost a tough one to Villanova a couple of weeks ago.

Ted talks about a game he covered the night before, Georgia Tech’s visit to Miami, where the Hurricanes got a nice win to go above .500 in ACC play. Davon Reed continues to have a nice season for the Hurricanes, who like Georgia Tech are on the bubble but have some things working in their favor. Those two teams plus Clemson all have a chance if they play well down the stretch, with the tough-luck Tigers needing to do more, including in the ACC Tournament.

If Clemson plays well, we note that they could become an interesting case study for the NCAA Tournament, not unlike Providence, who has suddenly won two good ones in a row over Butler and Xavier. The Friars have a lot of work to do thanks to a thin non-conference resume and two losses to Villanova, but they are playing better and don’t have a senior in the rotation.

We then head west to the Big 12, where Kansas made the rally of all rallies this season to beat West Virginia on Monday night. This puts the Jayhawks firmly in control of the Big 12 race once again, and they avoid being swept by a Big 12 opponent once again (it has never happened during Bill Self’s tenure) and they have not lost consecutive home games in almost three decades.

That leads us to the close, where we talk a little about Gonzaga appearing certain to go undefeated entering the West Coast Conference Tournament, Kennesaw State and the job Al Skinner is doing rebuilding them, and some of the games to watch this weekend.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 17, 2017

February 17, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we start with coaching news in the ACC, then go to a few recent games. A surging Big East team and an amazing rally in the Big 12 lead the discussion after that.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 8, 2017

February 8, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at a marathon game from Tuesday night, which came just days after a wild Saturday. Then we have more on the SEC and Big 12, before one of Saturday’s big games leads us into talk about smaller conferences and television coverage.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 3, 2017

February 3, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at the week two national title contenders had, as well as a surprise at the top of the Big Ten and a legendary coach returning. Along the way, we also look at a couple of bigger picture items.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at a wild week in college basketball that was highlighted by Tuesday night. We also talk about who will likely be the top team in the polls and look ahead to the weekend, which features one last flurry of non-conference games.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we touch on a number of issues affecting conferences like Conference USA, as well as a big loss for Creighton, less mystery in Arizona, and more on the ACC as we look forward to the weekend.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

2015 Boston Back to School Showcase recap

September 18, 2015 by

The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch