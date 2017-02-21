Home » Columns » Currently Reading:

In Charleston, Grant’s plan is coming to fruition as envisioned

February 21, 2017 Columns No Comments

BOSTON – A plan doesn’t always come together exactly as the person behind the plan envisions it. Sometimes the outcome is very different, while other times it’s a detail or two that doesn’t quite go as planned. When a plan does come together, though, it is wonderful to see, and College of Charleston is right in the middle of that right now.

It was a plan that came about a little unexpectedly, too. The plan wasn’t supposed to be necessary, at least not at that time.

In the summer of 2014, Earl Grant was an assistant coach at Clemson. College of Charleston, located near where he grew up, was in the midst of some upheaval, as then-head coach Doug Wojcik was under investigation regarding how he treated players and staff at the school. Wojcik had just completed his second season at the school, and the on-court performance, while not stellar, merited a return the following season. From the investigation, though, Wojcik was fired in August, with a dispute between him and the school over his firing being settled after a bit of a stand-off.

The program suddenly needed a leader, and not just a good basketball person given what had transpired. They turned to Grant, a North Charleston native who went to the same high school as former Cougar star and school Hall of Famer Anthony Johnson, a man whose wife went to the college, and someone who knew very well just how good the program was, is and can be. Grant is a gentleman and has learned from tremendous coaches like Gregg Marshall and Brad Brownell, so he checked pretty much every box you might have.

After a difficult first season, Grant brought in a recruiting class he felt very good about, and figured would play right away. They would at least shake up the lineup, and perhaps take some lumps along the way being young players. They did more than that, as it turned out, as the Cougars went 17-14 and had arguably the top two freshmen in the conference in Jarrell Brantley (the CAA Rookie of the Year) and Marquise Pointer. The future looked bright, especially since they did not have top holdover Joe Chealey due to an Achilles injury that forced him to redshirt, as well as Grant Riller, one of the freshmen they were excited about.

Fast forward to this season, and the Cougars are a game back of UNCW with a week to go in the regular season. They went 7-2 on the road in CAA play and 10-4 on the road overall. This group that has played and grown together, while not a group full of juniors and seniors, is bringing the program back to a good level.

“I think the combination of experience, depth and talent, guys have been together for a couple of years now, all of the staff knows what we’re trying to do,” said Grant. “I just think it’s the continuity of the staff, players getting older and more talent is the reason why we’ve been successful.”

There has also been adversity, between what happened before he got the job and the challenging first season. Grant feels this team grew from it, especially the younger players who are basically grizzled veterans now, and the current success has a lot to do with that. Having Chealey and Riller healthy, and playing well, certainly doesn’t hurt.

In CAA play, Chealey has been at another level, and Saturday was one of his finest efforts. He got them going against Northeastern’s zone defense, then didn’t stop, scoring a game-high 29 points, two off a career high, on 11-14 shooting, including 6-8 from long range. He added seven boards as well, coming fresh off a big game at Hofstra where Grant said he “had a different look in his eye.” All of Chealey’s key numbers are up in conference play from non-conference, which includes have a 2.0 assist-to-turnover ratio. Not many would have figured this before the season, but he has to be in the discussion for the conference Player of the Year honors.

The remainder of the schedule shapes up well for the Cougars. They host Delaware and Drexel, who are at the bottom of the conference, then the CAA Tournament is in their backyard in North Charleston, the first of a three-year run for it there after three years in Baltimore. They are playing well and growing up. Grant’s plan is coming to fruition, just about as he envisioned it.

“That was my hope, that it would look the way it does now,” Grant said.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 17, 2017

February 17, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we start with coaching news in the ACC, then go to a few recent games. A surging Big East team and an amazing rally in the Big 12 lead the discussion after that.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 8, 2017

February 8, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at a marathon game from Tuesday night, which came just days after a wild Saturday. Then we have more on the SEC and Big 12, before one of Saturday’s big games leads us into talk about smaller conferences and television coverage.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 3, 2017

February 3, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at the week two national title contenders had, as well as a surprise at the top of the Big Ten and a legendary coach returning. Along the way, we also look at a couple of bigger picture items.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at a wild week in college basketball that was highlighted by Tuesday night. We also talk about who will likely be the top team in the polls and look ahead to the weekend, which features one last flurry of non-conference games.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we touch on a number of issues affecting conferences like Conference USA, as well as a big loss for Creighton, less mystery in Arizona, and more on the ACC as we look forward to the weekend.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

2015 Boston Back to School Showcase recap

September 18, 2015 by

The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch