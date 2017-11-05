Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Sunday, November 5, 2017

November 5, 2017 The Morning Dish No Comments

As we move another day closer to the start of the 2017-18 season, we continue our look at several conferences to lead the way.

Until someone knocks off Kansas, the Jayhawks are the pick to win the Big 12, as they have done a phenomenal 13 years in a row. That doesn’t mean it will come easy, though, as they should be pushed by West Virginia, Baylor, and, believe it or not, TCU – yes, Jamie Dixon has made a big difference that quickly. The strength doesn’t end there, but those are the likely top contenders to unseat them.

UC Irvine has been a consistent performer in the Big West, and the Anteaters could lead the way again this season despite not having a senior on the roster. Look for UC Davis, who won the tournament last year and then a game in the NCAA Tournament, to be on their heels, as well as Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State, the latter of who is always challenged in non-conference play and returns a couple of all-conference candidates. Hawai’i is likely the dark horse with four starters returning, plus Mike Thomas, who missed last season due to injury.

In the CAA, College of Charleston is the favorite for good reason, but the Cougars shouldn’t expect to run away with a championship. While they return the most of any team in the conference, they should get pushed by a strong Towson team, as well as another program that came to the CAA from the Southern Conference, Elon.

Conference USA should again start with Middle Tennessee, as it did last year by a mile, with Giddy Potts leading the way. They might not domin-17.ate in quite the same fashion, but they are the pick to win, with a solid defensive team in UAB right behind them. Louisiana Tech is led by Daquan Bracey, while Old Dominion returns Ahmad Caver among others and should contend. There may not be as big a drop-off from the champion to a few teams down the list as was the case in 2016-17.

The Horizon League always provides a competitive race, and this year Oakland figures to lead the way with the return of Martez Walker and Jalen Hayes. The Golden Grizzlies are always challenged in non-conference play, and it helps them come league play. Defending champion Northern Kentucky, led by a Player of the Year candidate in Drew McDonald, should challenge them, as should the likes of UIC and Detroit.

 

Side Dishes

Florida might be without Chris Chiozza for their season opener, as he suffered a sprained shoulder in the Gators’ exhibition game on Thursday. The senior point guard was injured right away in the win over Jacksonville and tried to return, but eventually sat on the bench with his teammates and watched. He is expected to miss about a week to ten days, and projects to be the team’s primary point guard this season.

Duke played their final exhibition game on Saturday without three freshmen, who they say for academic reasons. Trevon Duval, Jordan Goldwire and Alex O’Connell all sat out the Blue Devils’ romp over Bowie State for that reason, with Duval naturally the most noteworthy in part because his suspension for it was previously announced.

Boston College sophomore Mike Sagay will transfer after not playing much last year. A promising athletic forward who flew under the radar in high school, Sagay has plenty of ability but seemed slow to process the game. He should have plenty of potential suitors just from a potential standpoint.

Central Connecticut is investigating head coach Donyell Marshall, though the school isn’t publicly saying what about. The Hartford Courant reported that Marshall and assistant coach Anthony Anderson were in a verbal altercation earlier in the week, which may be the subject of the investigation, and both were not allowed to coach the team’s exhibition game on Thursday night, which they won 65-62 over Nyack. Marshall is entering his second season at the school after predecessor Howie Dickenmann retired.

 

Tonight’s Menu

Exhibition games continue today, and below are some noteworthy ones.

  • A few NCAA-sanctioned extra games for hurricane relief are on tap: Tennessee at Clemson, Green Bay at Minnesota, St. John’s at Rutgers, New Mexico State at Texas Tech, South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech and Northern Colorado at Colorado State.
  • Cincinnati and Houston host games among American Athletic Conference teams.
  • In the Big Ten, Indiana and Penn State host exhibition games.
  • Among Missouri Valley teams, Illinois State and Northern Iowa are in action.
  • Out west, Arizona and Washington State host exhibition games in the Pac-12.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – October 2, 2017

October 2, 2017 by

The FBI has zeroed in on college basketball in a big way, and what has happened may be the beginning of a massive hit to the sport. We discuss what we know thus far in our latest podcast.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – August 17, 2017

August 18, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we check in with some good news from a few teams overseas after a big scare, plus a big addition for a championship contender, a conference on the rise, and a great coach thinking about a return to the bench.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – June 21, 2017

June 21, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about the NBA Draft, of course, but spend much more time on the happenings at Ohio State and Louisville and the implications starting next season.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – May 17, 2017

May 18, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we start with the NBA Draft Lottery, then talk about a big pickup for Duke, important transfers, the coaching carousel winding down and much more.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 27, 2017

April 27, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, the business of college sports, as well as that of sports media, takes center stage. We talk about the layoffs at ESPN, college basketball’s opening night, and Wichita State’s departure from the Missouri Valley Conference. We close with thoughts on a departed friend of the media business as well.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch