The Morning Dish – Sunday, November 5, 2017

As we move another day closer to the start of the 2017-18 season, we continue our look at several conferences to lead the way.

Until someone knocks off Kansas, the Jayhawks are the pick to win the Big 12, as they have done a phenomenal 13 years in a row. That doesn’t mean it will come easy, though, as they should be pushed by West Virginia, Baylor, and, believe it or not, TCU – yes, Jamie Dixon has made a big difference that quickly. The strength doesn’t end there, but those are the likely top contenders to unseat them.

UC Irvine has been a consistent performer in the Big West, and the Anteaters could lead the way again this season despite not having a senior on the roster. Look for UC Davis, who won the tournament last year and then a game in the NCAA Tournament, to be on their heels, as well as Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State, the latter of who is always challenged in non-conference play and returns a couple of all-conference candidates. Hawai’i is likely the dark horse with four starters returning, plus Mike Thomas, who missed last season due to injury.

In the CAA, College of Charleston is the favorite for good reason, but the Cougars shouldn’t expect to run away with a championship. While they return the most of any team in the conference, they should get pushed by a strong Towson team, as well as another program that came to the CAA from the Southern Conference, Elon.

Conference USA should again start with Middle Tennessee, as it did last year by a mile, with Giddy Potts leading the way. They might not domin-17.ate in quite the same fashion, but they are the pick to win, with a solid defensive team in UAB right behind them. Louisiana Tech is led by Daquan Bracey, while Old Dominion returns Ahmad Caver among others and should contend. There may not be as big a drop-off from the champion to a few teams down the list as was the case in 2016-17.

The Horizon League always provides a competitive race, and this year Oakland figures to lead the way with the return of Martez Walker and Jalen Hayes. The Golden Grizzlies are always challenged in non-conference play, and it helps them come league play. Defending champion Northern Kentucky, led by a Player of the Year candidate in Drew McDonald, should challenge them, as should the likes of UIC and Detroit.

Side Dishes

Florida might be without Chris Chiozza for their season opener, as he suffered a sprained shoulder in the Gators’ exhibition game on Thursday. The senior point guard was injured right away in the win over Jacksonville and tried to return, but eventually sat on the bench with his teammates and watched. He is expected to miss about a week to ten days, and projects to be the team’s primary point guard this season.

Duke played their final exhibition game on Saturday without three freshmen, who they say for academic reasons. Trevon Duval, Jordan Goldwire and Alex O’Connell all sat out the Blue Devils’ romp over Bowie State for that reason, with Duval naturally the most noteworthy in part because his suspension for it was previously announced.

Boston College sophomore Mike Sagay will transfer after not playing much last year. A promising athletic forward who flew under the radar in high school, Sagay has plenty of ability but seemed slow to process the game. He should have plenty of potential suitors just from a potential standpoint.

Central Connecticut is investigating head coach Donyell Marshall, though the school isn’t publicly saying what about. The Hartford Courant reported that Marshall and assistant coach Anthony Anderson were in a verbal altercation earlier in the week, which may be the subject of the investigation, and both were not allowed to coach the team’s exhibition game on Thursday night, which they won 65-62 over Nyack. Marshall is entering his second season at the school after predecessor Howie Dickenmann retired.

Tonight’s Menu

Exhibition games continue today, and below are some noteworthy ones.

A few NCAA-sanctioned extra games for hurricane relief are on tap: Tennessee at Clemson, Green Bay at Minnesota, St. John’s at Rutgers, New Mexico State at Texas Tech, South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech and Northern Colorado at Colorado State.

Cincinnati and Houston host games among American Athletic Conference teams.

In the Big Ten, Indiana and Penn State host exhibition games.

Among Missouri Valley teams, Illinois State and Northern Iowa are in action.

Out west, Arizona and Washington State host exhibition games in the Pac-12.

