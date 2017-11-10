Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 9, 2017

Welcome to Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. The 2017-18 season is almost here, and we take the time to get a feel for what to expect this time around.

We start with a few preseason polls as a jumping-off point, as they spur discussion about some teams that have more or fewer questions than others. Duke seemingly a consensus preseason No. 1, has its share of questions to go with its talent. Michigan State, meanwhile, could have the best team they have had in quite a while, especially at the offensive end.

From there, we talk about how the American Athletic Conference has two teams ranked high in Wichita State and Cincinnati. That leads us to look at two noteworthy schools that changed conferences this off-season, Wichita State and Valparaiso, and how they appear to be going in opposite directions at the moment. While the Shockers should contend in The American, Valparaiso lost Alec Peters and several other seniors, and favorites in The Valley this season appear to begin with Missouri State.

We go on to talk about several conferences. We see the ACC as being good, but with many questions, so what the ACC’s strength will look like is hard to determine right now. Kansas is again the team to beat in the Big 12, while the Big East should still be ruled by Villanova, though the Wildcats should get a push from Providence, Seton Hall and Xavier. Georgetown’s first year under Patrick Ewing will also be watched closely.

After we talk about how the Big Ten appears to be Michigan State’s to lose (although Minnesota could push them if they build successfully on their rebound last year), we look at some opening night matchups. The first night of the season is often loaded with games that should be blowouts, as well as some tough ones for the home team or perceived favorite. In the latter category are games like Northern Iowa visiting North Carolina and Elon visiting Duke. (While Duke should win that, especially since it’s at home, Elon should contend in the CAA and should make the Blue Devils earn this win.)

We hope this gives you a good start for the season as it is about to get underway. Share it with your fellow fans, and we hope you’ll check out later podcasts during the season.

