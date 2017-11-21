The Morning Dish – Tuesday, November 21, 2017

With the ancient Great Alaska Shootout at its end with its 40th and final edition later this week, the Maui Invitational soon will move to a role in college basketball as not just the sport’s best in-season tournament, but also its oldest among eight-team tourneys.

Only Texas-El Paso’s four-team Sun Bowl Invitational-coming up on its 56th year in December-has been around longer than the grand events in Alaska and Maui, long two of the highlights of the early college basketball season. In the 35th year of its run, Maui has become one of the sport’s most venerable events, and thank heaven for it.

Seemingly without fail, the Maui Invitational delivers every single year. It annually has rock-solid and balanced fields, and the atmosphere inside the Lahaina Civic Center is palpable right through the television, so obvious it is that the small arena is a superb host for this event. The event has character, like the Great Alaska Shootout always has and unlike so many of the recent flood of events conceived by promoters or television networks.

The first day of Maui this year once again brought what we’ve come to expect: at least 3 1/2 terrific games. NCAA Division II host Chaminade usually seems to hang around for a half before fading late, and it happened again as Notre Dame pulled away to defeat the Silverswords 83-56. The other three contests, though, were top-notch.

Marquette and VCU went up and down the court in the opener, as expected, but the Golden Eagles held a comfortable margin most of the final 20 minutes and won 94-83. The tourney then was nearly flipped on its lid with its second game, as California built an 18-point lead early in the second half over heavily favored Wichita State, behind an incredible 26 first-half points by Don Coleman. The Shockers battled back, though, putting on full-court pressure that the Golden Bears did not handle well, and WSU came all the way back and won 92-82 to move to a semifinal matchup with Marquette.

The fourth quarterfinal proved to be the best yet, and provided a sign that LSU is a team to be watched already in Will Wade’s first year as coach. The Tigers rallied late for a 77-75 win over Michigan, coming back from nine points down with just over five minutes left for a big win that likely will carry weight throughout the season for LSU and the SEC.

Freshman Tremont Waters scored 21 points and also simply received a little more help as Michigan received 64 of its 75 points from three players-Charles Matthews (28), Moritz Wagner (24) and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12). The Tigers pulled out a real gut-check win in a game that was close throughout, and now get a shot at Notre Dame in the semifinals.

Side Dishes:

The College Basketball Experience Hall of Fame Classic came up with an excellent four-team field this year, and it furnished two fascinating, contrasting games. Creighton outran UCLA 100-89 in the first game, giving the Bluejays consecutive wins over then-ranked top 25 teams after beating Northwestern last week. The Jays will face Baylor in the tourney final Tuesday after the Bears held off Wisconsin 70-65, their rangy zone defense and Manu Lecomte (24 points, five assists) carrying the day.

Today’s Menu:

Semifinal play highlights the second day of the Maui Invitational, Cayman Islands Classic and Gulf Coast Showcase . The Maui semis have some silly, TV-influenced scheduling with Marquette against Wichita State an early tip (1:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN) and Notre Dame vs. LSU late tip (10:30 p.m., ESPN). The Cayman Islands semis-Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Wyoming and Cincinnati against Richmond-could be intriguing. Among most interesting consolation bracket games there is Iowa against South Dakota State and UAB vs. Buffalo in the Cayman Islands, plus Manhattan against Missouri State in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

and . The Maui semis have some silly, TV-influenced scheduling with Marquette against Wichita State an early tip (1:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN) and Notre Dame vs. LSU late tip (10:30 p.m., ESPN). The Cayman Islands semis-Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Wyoming and Cincinnati against Richmond-could be intriguing. Among most interesting consolation bracket games there is Iowa against South Dakota State and UAB vs. Buffalo in the Cayman Islands, plus Manhattan against Missouri State in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Championship games in the Legends Classic and CBE Hall of Fame Classic . Penn State takes on Texas A&M (6 p.m., ESPN2) in the former, while its Creighton against Baylor in Kansas City. Also, the third-place game in the Hall of Fame Classic is a good one with Wisconsin against UCLA.

and . Penn State takes on Texas A&M (6 p.m., ESPN2) in the former, while its Creighton against Baylor in Kansas City. Also, the third-place game in the Hall of Fame Classic is a good one with Wisconsin against UCLA. The Cancun Challenge semifinals have Louisiana Tech against George Mason (6 p.m., CBSSN) followed by Fresno State taking on Evansville (8:30 p.m., CBSSN).

semifinals have Louisiana Tech against George Mason (6 p.m., CBSSN) followed by Fresno State taking on Evansville (8:30 p.m., CBSSN). Outside tournament play, an excellent game in the South as Texas-Arlington goes to now-ranked Alabama , looking for another scalp on the road (9 p.m., SEC Network).

, looking for another scalp on the road (9 p.m., SEC Network). Louisville has another game it should win, but could get a test against Southern Illinois .

has another game it should win, but could get a test against . After playing well against Minnesota, Niagara could be capable of an upset at BYU (9 p.m., BYUTV)

could be capable of an upset at (9 p.m., BYUTV) A good one in the West has Davidson at Nevada. Win this one and the Wildcats will start receiving attention for a lot more than just draining a ton of 3’s early this season against lesser squads.

Have a super Tuesday.

