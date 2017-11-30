Scanning the Nation Notebook for Nov. 30 – On Maryland, St. Mary’s, Xavier, UC Santa Barbara & more

Notes from around college basketball as we close out November and enter the season’s quiet stretch in December…

Maryland is clearly still a team trying to find itself without Melo Trimble. Most specifically, the Terrapins are turning the ball over at an all-too prodigious rate, averaging 17.3 per game (yikes). Zones in particular have left the Terps baffled; they committed 20 turnovers in a loss to a shorthanded St. Bonaventure in the Emerald Coast Classic that switched between multiple defenses all night, and 18 more against Syracuse’s matchup zone. Justin Jackson has also had shooting/scoring struggles that have become well-documented, but Maryland still should be better than most in the Big Ten if it just cleans up the miscues. Until they do, though, the Turtles probably can expect more and more zones this season.

St. Bonaventure, though, is starting to find out a lot about its team even as star guard Jaylen Adams continues to be out with an ankle injury. The Bonnies got a big-time step-up performance from Courtney Stockard in coming back to beat Maryland, with the 6-5 junior scoring 14 points off the bench, including taking and making the game-winner after Matt Mobley-the second in the Bonnies’ high-powered backcourt-fouled out. In the Emerald Coast final, it was freshman Izaiah Brockington scoring 20 points off the bench and Stockard adding 16 more in a competitive 89-79 loss to unbeaten TCU, and then LaDarien Griffin scored 18 and added 11 boards to support Mobley (22 points) in a surprisingly easy 75-55 win over rival Siena on Wednesday to keep the Franciscan Cup. St. Bonaventure still can get better inside-Josh Ayeni has been up and down, and Amadi Ikpeze has the tools to be one of the next Bonnies player-development success stories-but if Adams gets back and the talent meshes, this looks to us like at least a top-3 team in the Atlantic 10.

selection committee members being on hand at the Phil Knight Invitational last weekend. The committee regularly likes to invoke the eye test to support their picks and seeds, which could certainly give a boost to teams like Florida or Texas, if their resumes somehow are lacking some later in the season. Or maybe Portland State? That’s doubtful (the NCAA selection committee eye test rarely applies to teams that aren’t on national television at least 15 times a year), but the Vikings definitely caught some eyes with their play at the Nike event, and they should have after leading Duke into the second half, falling by two against Butler and then coming back to defeat Stanford. Talk about a team always on the attack: PSU looked a lot like Nolan Richardson’s old Arkansas teams or Mike Anderson’s squads at UAB, relentlessly defending about every inch of the court. It’s a team that also can play multiple ways, with size inside (including 7-foot-1 Gonzaga transfer Ryan Edwards), slashing guards and enough three-point shooting ability to be hitting at 40% from behind the arc early this season. Coach Barret Peery also has developed depth on a team where it was a question mark coming into the season, and the Vikings certainly should be a factor in the Big Sky.

from the field through its first seven games. That’s just incredible. Even if the Musketeers don’t keep it up (they shot a more mediocre 44.6% in their win Tuesday over Baylor), they have the looks early of a top-15 team and a surprisingly powerful offense, with nine players averaging at least 5.4 ppg early. Evansville was off to a very nice 5-0 start to the season, but the Purple Aces’ year might be getting derailed by a key injury. Ryan Taylor was averaging over 22 points per game and the Aces were 5-0 after a surprising win over Fresno State in the Cancun Challenge, but he was injured in the game against the Bulldogs and was later diagnosed as a stress fracture that will keep him out for more than a month. Taylor played on the foot in the Cancun final, where Evansville lost to Louisiana Tech on a buzzer-beating three-pointer, and in their first game without him the Aces lost handily at New Mexico. Before his injury, Marty Simmons had his team controlling tempo superbly with a slow pace, good team defense and clinical motion offense, but roles are going to change. Though at least the schedule is manageable…until a Dec. 20 trip to Duke.

on Wednesday? The Cougars lost to the Wolverines last year at home in Provo, and this year had to make the trip to play on the road in front of the first sellout crowd in UVU history…and then proceeded to blow out Utah Valley 85-58. BYU’s usually potent offense has actually been rather pedestrian early on, but the Cougars shot 53.6% and also got a list from McKay Cannon, a Weber State transfer who was cleared by the NCAA just before the game and had eight points and six assists. Tennessee Tech is 7-1, and probably as under-the-radar as any 7-1 team has been in some time. The Golden Eagles took care of a good Lipscomb team at home and also have a win at New Mexico, and have five players scoring in double figures for a team that is light years better offensively (51.7% FG, 40.4% from 3-point range) than last year’s 12-20 squad that couldn’t shoot straight-just 42.1% from the floor and 32.4% from three. Add Tech to the list of contenders in the Ohio Valley that most notably includes Belmont, Jacksonville State and Murray State. We should’ve seen the success coming, though: the Golden Eagles have alternated winning and losing seasons every year under seventh-year coach Steve Payne, meaning they were due for a winner in 2017-18.

has been in some time. The Golden Eagles took care of a good Lipscomb team at home and also have a win at New Mexico, and have five players scoring in double figures for a team that is light years better offensively (51.7% FG, 40.4% from 3-point range) than last year’s 12-20 squad that couldn’t shoot straight-just 42.1% from the floor and 32.4% from three. Add Tech to the list of contenders in the Ohio Valley that most notably includes Belmont, Jacksonville State and Murray State. We should’ve seen the success coming, though: the Golden Eagles have alternated winning and losing seasons every year under seventh-year coach Steve Payne, meaning they were due for a winner in 2017-18. If there was one team coming into the season that had the look of being ready for a major turnaround, it was UC Santa Barbara, and don’t look now but the Gauchos are 5-2 and just one win from equaling their entire 2016-17 season total after winning at San Francisco on Tuesday. UCSB’s talent was never as bad as last year’s 6-22 mark indicated, and that’s been shown with Max Heidegger turning into an unabashed-but-efficient scoring machine (24.1 ppg), plus Jalen Canty and Gabe Vincent also scoring in double figures. Transfers Leland King (Nevada) and Marcus Jackson (Rice) have also had big impacts, including King averaging nearly a double-double (18.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg). Credit new coach Joe Pasternack for providing a jolt to the program, and don’t be surprised if the Gauchos are right in the thick of the Big West race.

