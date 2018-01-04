Home » Columns »Podcasts » Currently Reading:

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 4, 2018

January 4, 2018 Columns, Podcasts No Comments

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. The calendar has turned over into 2018 and conference play is upon us. We have some early thoughts on that and much more.

We begin with the big game of the night and one of the best individual performances in Big East history. Marquette traveled to Providence and came away with a 95-90 overtime victory behind a record-tying scoring game by sophomore Markus Howard. We talk more about the game in detail here as well.

We then talk about last Saturday, where the final three teams that had not yet lost a game all went down on the same day. It left no undefeated teams as the calendar flipped over to 2018. Villanova lost to a hot-shooting Butler team, TCU lost a close one to Trae Young and Oklahoma, and Arizona State lost to arch-rival Arizona.

The next subject is the big loss that Notre Dame suffered recently, as Bonzie Colson went down with a left foot fracture that will keep him out of action for about eight weeks. That means they will be without a national Player of the Year candidate for most of ACC play, and given their questions up front, it’s a big test. They likely need to play smaller, while also having someone emerge among their other frontcourt players.

Staying in the ACC, we look at Florida State, who had two great efforts in a row against the bluebloods of the conference. They gave Duke all they could handle at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday in a very entertaining game, but lost a close one. They repeated the effort on Wednesday night and picked up a win over North Carolina despite missing several free throws in the final minute. The Seminoles are once again a force despite having to replace some key players off last season’s team, as Leonard Hamilton continues to do a great job.

We talk a little more about the ACC, including the job Brad Brownell is doing at Clemson, before moving on to the stacked Big 12. Once again, the conference looks terrific from top to bottom, but the bigger story is that Kansas looks very vulnerable, especially after losing at home to Texas Tech. The Jayhawks have done the unthinkable this year: they have lost three games at Allen Fieldhouse, something that often doesn’t happen over two or three seasons.

In closing, we look ahead to this weekend, which has some good matchups to check out all across the board but especially in the SEC.

We hope you share this with your fellow college basketball fans, and stay tuned for our next one coming soon.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 4, 2018

January 4, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we start with a big game in the Big East, then move on to the sudden lack of undefeated teams, a big injury in the ACC, and a powerhouse that looks vulnerable in a stacked conference they have long ruled.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 8, 2017

December 8, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a bizarre finish to an early-season tournament game, the Pac-12’s early struggles, Florida teams going in different directions and two northeast teams trending less relevant even as they excite fans at a famous arena.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 22, 2017

November 22, 2017 by

In our pre-Thanksgiving podcast, we look at a key injury that is likely to be devastating for his team and an under-the-radar 4-0 week, then move on to some early SEC impressions and a couple of teams that just continue to win.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 9, 2017

November 10, 2017 by

The season is almost here, and we take a look at some of what to expect this coming season. We have preseason polls, conference changes, a look at some conferences and some matchups to start the season.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – October 2, 2017

October 2, 2017 by

The FBI has zeroed in on college basketball in a big way, and what has happened may be the beginning of a massive hit to the sport. We discuss what we know thus far in our latest podcast.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch