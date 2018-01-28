The Morning Dish – Sunday, January 28, 2018

The Big 12 and SEC thoroughly nailed it several years ago when they decided to move their challenge event from the glut of such events early in the season to January, and the wisdom of the event continues to ring true.

At a time of year when conference play starts to become a slog, some non-conference games are a perfect way to spice things up. Coaches may not like being taken out of the conference routine, but that should be irrelevant in a sport where a regular (if inaccurate) complaint is that the regular season is boring and meaningless and does nothing to catch the casual fans’ eye.

This year’s event was notable for far more than just its location on the calendar, though, for it also featured what may well be the top two conferences in the country this year. The leagues may be 1 and 3 in the RPI, first and fourth in Ken Pomeroy’s rating and a variation of such in others, but it’s pretty hard to argue that from top to bottom these two are the very best and deepest leagues out there this season. On top of that, there also was the little matter that for the first time, the SEC ‘won’ the challenge by a 6-4 count.

As is so often the case with conference challenge events, the final count was close with home court often playing a big advantage. Indeed, seven of the 10 home teams won, and of the three road teams that won none of them was a major surprise. Tennessee was a favorite at Iowa State, Texas Tech won at South Carolina and, yes, a primetime program like Kentucky winning at West Virginia is not a stunner, either, especially when a player like Kevin Knox goes off for 34 points.

Once again, though, the event could raise a few questions about the Big 12. The league’s status as supposed undisputed top conference has been propped up by margin of victory metrics this year and last, yet we saw how that worked in the NCAA Tournament a year ago with an OK-but-not-spectacular 9-6 record that included just one team left by the Elite Eight and none in the Final Four.

Moreover, a number of the losses were not exactly becoming. There’s no shame in Iowa State losing to Tennessee, but by 23 points at home is definitely another story. Ditto with Baylor losing by 21 at Florida. Oklahoma was flat outplayed by Alabama, and TCU’s loss at Vanderbilt may be the most damning of them all. The Horned Frogs could apply for and receive a pass for their early close losses in conference, but playing from behind virtually the entire way against the SEC’s basement team (and at a place where a squad like Middle Tennessee State was able to win, it might be noted) suddenly makes one not want to give TCU as much benefit of the doubt if it continues with a losing record in the Big 12.

Then again, if one looks at it another way, the Big 12 was six points away from reversing a pair of the results, with Oklahoma State losing by one at Arkansas and TCU by three at Vandy. Switch those results, and suddenly the conference’s day looks much better.

Side Dishes:

Among Saturday’s top performances, many of them came in a losing effort. Akron’s Jimond Ivey lit it up for 48 points, but the Zips lost in double overtime at Ball State, 111-106. Rodrick Sykes of South Alabama scored 38, but it also came in an 83-74 loss to Louisiana-Monroe. Reggie Dillard scored 37 for Presbyterian in an 81-66 loss to Liberty, and Ryan Welage of San Jose State also scored 37 in a 90-86 overtime loss to Wyoming . The Cowboys’ Justin James also had 33 in that one.

One player who was on fire in a win was Kyle Allman of Cal State Fullerton, who hit his career high with 40 of his team's 69 in the Titans' big 69-65 win at Hawaii that now has six teams separated by just one loss at the top of that league. Also: Jairus Lyles scored 34 for Maryland-Baltimore County in the Retrievers' 86-74 win against Maine.

Also, a call most certainly has to go to D.J. Hanes of Nebraska Christian, who scored 39 points in his team's 105-74 loss to Oral Roberts. The Sentinels are a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.



Today’s Menu: The Sunday before Super Bowl Sunday is a bit busier than the last few and has a good mix of conference showdowns and rivalry games.

It starts early out east, with a battle for first in the Patriot League with leader Bucknell at second-place Boston University (Noon Eastern, CBSSN). At the same time, George Washington is at St. Bonaventure (Noon, NBCSN) as the Bonnies continue to try to dig out of the hole they dug themselves in the Atlantic 10.

Number 1 Villanova plays for the first time since Phil Booth's injury against a team in Marquette that the Wildcats need all the perimeter defense help they can get (1 p.m., Fox).

It’s probably not the worst thing for Michigan State to be away from campus right now, and the Spartans will still be favored against Maryland (1 p.m., CBS). MSU drilled the Terrapins by 30 in their first meeting.

Improving Richmond is at Davidson (2 p.m., NBCSN). In fact, the Spiders-who got off to an awful start to the season-will be tied for second in the league with a win here over the current No. 2 Wildcats.

A huge game in the Northeast Conference has co-leaders Wagner and Robert Morris squaring off.

Oakland chopped down one recent Horizon co-leader on the road on Friday when it won at Northern Kentucky. Now the Golden Grizzlies try to even a score and draw closer with Wright State , which won at OU earlier this month.

Purdue goes to Indiana (3:30 p.m., Fox), and this is the first time Archie Miller takes a team into this rivalry game. He'll have few bigger chances to make a first-year statement with the Hoosiers than this one.

Loyola (Ill.) has looked like the best team in the MVC of late and is in first place, but Northern Iowa is still dangerous and as capable of making a sudden run as anyone in the league (4 p.m., ESPNU).

Old rivals Tulsa and Wichita State played a dandy just a couple weeks ago, and they meet for the second time this season. (6 p.m., CBSSN).

Clemson is at Georgia Tech (6 p.m., ESPNU) for one of those tricky ACC road games that a top 20 team should win but there's no guarantee.

Finally, Apple Cup rivals Washington State and Washington renew acquaintances with the surprising Huskies at home (8 p.m., ESPNU).

Have a relaxing Sunday.

