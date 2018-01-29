Home » Columns » Currently Reading:

Gaitley posts win number 600

BRONX, N.Y. – Witnessing a milestone is always special. For the achievement, a 100th or 200th point, coaching victory in the hundreds, whatever the case, it resonates days and weeks after. The memory lingers in a good sense of being fortunate to be on hand and take it all in.

This past week that was the case at Rose Hill Gym on the Fordham campus. Stephanie Gaitley, the Fordham women’s coach, recorded her 600th career win on Thursday with a 72-48 dismantling of St. Bonaventure.

A milestone of that magnitude has a twofold distinction. One must be an extremely good coach. Secondly, one must have stood the test of time – not for years, but decades. Gaitley began as a new head coach, a 25-year-old, just three years after winding up a career playing for Harry Perretta at Villanova. As husband Frank (who assisted her at Saint Joseph’s) noted back then, coaches frequently were hired without experience as an assistant. Such is not the case today.

Fordham coach Stephanie Gaitley picked up her 600th win recently (Ray Floriani photo)

At Richmond Gaitley began her career by suffering losses in her first six games. It was a trying time and beginning for a rookie coach. Win number one came against Siena, one not to be forgotten in a campaign winding up at 7-21. As long and tough that first year was, Gaitley remembers that team fondly, calling then a group that “never gave up and always played hard.”

Along the way there have been several stops, each one punctuated with success. Arguably the best job she has turned in over those 32 years is the one she currently holds at Fordham. Just three years before her arrival at Rose Hill the Rams were 0-29. Gaitley looked into the job and saw an outstanding academic institution with administrators who definitely wanted to win. And doing it all the right way. She signed on, and following a 12-18 season in 2011-12, has not looked back. Following Sunday’s win at George Mason, the Rams improved to 8-1 in conference. The ledger under Gaitley, at Fordham, now reads 137-81. Included are an Atlantic 10 Conference post-season title and four post season tournament appearances.

She is known as a sound offensive coach, but make no mistake, Gaitley’s bread and butter is defense. At halftime against the Bonnies, Fordham had a narrow lead. She spent the break reminding her team about their defensive assignments and commitment to the end of the floor. The Rams held Bonaventure to nine third quarter points as they pulled away. As she noted following that win, “I would rather you miss a wide open shot than miss a defensive assignment.”

Demanding that her players defend and play smart and hard, Gaitley admits having mellowed a bit over the years. She labels herself a “player’s coach”, having made a big adjustment in dealing with the athletes of today as opposed to those three decades ago. Perretta, her college coach, is big on family values. It’s safe to say he reinforced the values she had instilled even before arriving at the Main Line campus.

Following the 600th win, immediate family and those you may call extended “basketball family” were invited to the Fordham basketball offices to celebrate Gaitley’s birthday and 600th victory. In a conference room the game and events were rehashed. A celebratory cake was cut and passed around. Talking about the game, Gaitley said to yours truly, media and honored “extended family member”, “Ray, we beat your alma mater tonight. Do you feel bad?” Showing impartiality, I said it was kind of expected. As much as I would love to see the Bona women succeed it was plain and simple, they have had a succession of injuries and struggled all season to find their way. Gaitley graciously added, “Jesse (Bona coach Fleming) does a great job and they have some good young players on board.” A competitor to the Nth degree, once again Gaitley showed her compassionate side, that has served her well, with that exchange.

Afterward as the cake and pizza made their way punctuated with soda or a brew for those assembled, Gaitley took time to reflect. “I have never been one absorbed with numbers like that. Frank said before the season I could reach 600. I was more concerned with a young team and over scheduling.” It has been a remarkable journey but not one taken alone. “I truly have to thank my players,” she said, “my assistant coaches and administrators I worked with over the years. My family that has always been behind me from those early days. They are all so much a part of this and really played such a big part.”

Ever the concerned mentor, as the celebration was beginning to wind down small talk started to center on the next opponent, George Mason. A game ends, focus moves to the next opponent. For the time being, though, a good part of post-game was reflecting – on the 600th win at present and a glorious past.

