Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Friday, February 16, 2018

February 16, 2018 The Morning Dish No Comments

What a night Thursday was for college basketball. Or maybe it was just more of the same for this season.

For those who couldn’t resist all the curling and skiing at the Winter Olympics and watched hoops, it was yet another evening of highly ranked teams going down and streaks getting busted, something that has become the norm this year. The TV window of games that started at 7 p.m. Eastern time alone was enough to wear out the remote control as they came to an end.

There was a genuine stunner, courtesy of a Wisconsin team in the midst of its most dismal season in 20 years. On a night when recent great Frank Kaminsky’s number was retired, the Badgers summoned up the effort of their season, knocking off Purdue 57-53.

It was hardly a beauty by either team, but the young Badgers were the far tougher team down the stretch, coming up with the clutch baskets and free throws. It was amazing considering the Badgers were absolutely pummeled by Purdue just a month earlier, falling behind 23-4 in the first 10 minutes and losing by 28. It’s a bright spot in a tough season for Bucky Badger’s crew.

While wonderful for Wisconsin, the game also may start ringing alarms for Purdue. Just over a week ago, the Boilermakers were considered a shoo-in as one of the top three teams in the country. Suddenly, they are on the skids, having lost three straight.

At the exact same time as the No. 6-ranked team was going down, so was No. 5, albeit in much more understandable fashion. Houston has been an underappreciated team this season (we’ve had them on our ballot the past several weeks now for the Rockin’ 25 poll which we vote on with several other independent college hoops followers), but the Cougars are really good. They also appear to be almost certainly on their way to the NCAA Tournament after a 67-62 win over Cincinnati.

In another game that was close down the stretch, Houston outplayed the ranked team, and this time at its home-away-from-home (Texas Southern’s Health & Physical Education Arena) finished what it couldn’t a couple weeks earlier. The Cougars jumped all over Cincy in their first meeting, but the Bearcats roared back in that one. Thursday night’s game was a dogfight through and through, and UH’s frontline outplayed Cincinnati’s. It’s that depth up front coupled with the instant offense of Rob Gray and Corey Davis that makes the Cougars a team to watch in March.

While both of those games were going to the wire, so were Wichita State and Temple, a remarkable development if one saw the first half. The Owls came out smoking hot and hung an unthinkable 56 points on the Shockers in just 20 minutes. WSU recovered, though, and pulled out a 93-86 win at home to avenge a loss to Temple just two weeks earlier.

The Shockers got huge games from frontline performers Darral Willis (24 points) and Shaq Morris (23, plus 13 rebounds). With it, they withstood the Owls’ 16 three-pointers, including 11 in the first half.

We also can’t go without noting the TV window at that time included one more thriller in the American Athletic Conference. And once again it featured more frustration for Connecticut, which led Tulsa by 12 in the first half, fell behind by seven in the second half but then had a chance to tie or win it at the end. A final shot attempt by Jalen Adams was off target, though, and the Golden Hurricane won their fourth straight game.

Side Dishes:

  • Cincinnati and Purdue weren’t the only two top-10 teams to lose on Thursday. No. 8 Ohio State was pummeled by Penn State, never close in a 79-56 loss. Tony Carr scored 30 and the Nittany Lions have now beaten the Buckeyes twice this year. Now the question is if PSU can put anything else on that resume. They have chances coming up, including their next game against struggling Purdue.
  • Arizona got back on track and completed a sweep of rival Arizona State by winning 77-70 in Tempe. Freshman Deandre Ayton was magnificent once again: 25 points, 16 rebounds and even four assists.
  • Uh-oh. Saint Mary’s losing to Gonzaga last week was largely explained away as two top-15 teams going at it and one playing a heck of a game. There will be considerably less charity for the Gaels’ 70-63 loss to San Francisco last night, a game where the Dons hung around and were the better team down the stretch. Jock Landale again was kept relatively in check (19 points but just four rebounds) and didn’t receive a lot of help (Evan Fitzner’s 17 bonus points aside). Suddenly, SMC’s overall season profile is again going to come into question when it comes to NCAA Tournament consideration, and it’s not going to be pretty. (And how about the Dons-just 15-13 this year, but wins now over Nevada and St. Mary’s, and the latter coming after losing to the Gaels by 36 points just a few weeks earlier.)
  • New Mexico State has had an outstanding season, but the Aggies’ 11-game winning streak was snapped in an 86-79 loss at Utah Valley. This one will be painted by Johnny-come-lately’s as a bad loss; it shouldn’t be. The Wolverines are a more-than solid team, and there’s no shame in any team losing to them on the road.
  • More streaks ending on Thursday: Montana and Florida Gulf Coast both had runs of 13 straight wins entering the night. Both are done with their first conference losses, the Grizzlies to Eastern Washington 74-65 in the Big Sky and FGCU falling at home to Kennesaw State’s Owls 97-93 in the Atlantic Sun.
  • A streak that kept going: Vermont won its 15th straight, taking care of New Hampshire 71-58 in the America East to move to 12-0 in league play. The Catamounts have the second-longest win streak in NCAA Division I now.
  • A buzzer-beater in the CAA, where Grant Riller’s three with 2.2 seconds left in overtime gave College of Charleston a hard-earned 81-78 win at James Madison. The Cougars had a fight for this one against the 8-19 Dukes but won their ninth consecutive.
  • Also from yesterday on Hoopville, our column guaranteed to be unpopular on Twitter about the need for philosophical discussions about NCAA Tournament metrics.

Tonight’s Menu:

  • Rhode Island enters the night with the nation’s longest winning streak at 16. It could easily end tonight, with the Rams on the road at St. Bonaventure, which has overcome an early Atlantic 10 season hiccup and is back playing very well. Olean will be rocking for this one. (7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN2)
  • Another game in Western New York: Bowling Green is at Buffalo (7 p.m., ESPNU). The Falcons have been a nice surprise in the MAC and are the latest team to pull into second, trying to catch the Bulls’ draft in the East Division.
  • The night in the Ivy League is headed by Princeton at Cornell, matching two of the five teams separated by one game behind co-leaders Pennsylvania and Harvard.
  • Expect another high-scoring game when Niagara is at Iona. The Gaels won the first matchup 98-93 and will be all too glad to push that high again.
  • Some rare Friday night Sun Belt action and it’s a good one with Georgia State at Georgia Southern (9 p.m., ESPN2). These are two forgotten teams behind Louisiana-Lafayette in the league, but both are excellent defensively. And the Eagles’ Tookie Brown vs. Georgia State’s D’Marcus Simonds is worth the price of admission.
  • Finally, there’s a big showdown in the Horizon League as Northern Kentucky is at Wright State (9 p.m., ESPNU). The Norse have moved a game ahead of the Raiders in the league, but WSU won the first matchup and would sew up the head-to-head tiebreaker with the win at home.

Enjoy your Friday and have a great weekend.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 7, 2018

February 7, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a big sweep in the SEC, look back on the wild Saturday, then talk about a Big Ten showdown and some undefeated teams in conference play.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 31, 2018

January 31, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a lot of what has happened in the ACC and SEC, including the Big 12/SEC Challenge, whether or not Kentucky is turning a corner, as well as the story at Michigan State.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2018

January 26, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a wild night in the Big Ten, adversity and a quiet leader in the ACC, what to make of Kentucky and look ahead to the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 18, 2018

January 18, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about big road wins for a few teams, including a couple of bluebloods that looked destined for losses, as well as an unsettled Big Ten beyond one team, an SEC where you shouldn’t pay attention to bracketologists, and the problems with a proposed earlier start to the college basketball season.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 11, 2018

January 11, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about several big pieces of news away from game play, one of which puts a lot in perspective. We also talk about the lack of dominant teams and how this has shown up in the results, especially this past weekend.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch