Saturday Notes – February 17, 2018

We’ve come to expect busy days like Saturday to be wild ones, and this one didn’t disappoint. That was also true for basically the entire span of the day, starting very early and going right to the bitter end.

As has been the case for much of the year, the Big 12 and SEC led the way in this regard. The former has a big race for the top, while the latter has so much happening throughout the standings. But they were hardly alone, as the Big East also produced a couple of big results.

Without further adieu, here are notes from some of the day’s games.

Villanova 95, Xavier 79: If you began to doubt Villanova just a little after they lost a couple of games recently, this was the Wildcats’ way of saying not to. They went into Cincinnati and convincingly beat a very good (and hot) Xavier team to forge a tie atop the Big East in the loss column.

Butler 69, Providence 54: A nice win for the Bulldogs thanks largely to a strong second half. While it’s not a bad loss for Providence, they led by two at the half, so for a while this game was very much there for the taking.

Kansas 77, West Virginia 69: For the second year in a row, the Mountaineers build up a nice lead on the Jayhawks and then fall after an epic comeback. And now, the Jayhawks are back in a tie at the top of the Big 12, because…

Baylor 59, Texas Tech 57: The Bears are hot and now 7-7 in Big 12 play. They have played their way back into the NCAA Tournament discussion at the very least, but if Selection Sunday were tomorrow instead of three weeks away, they might well be in.

Texas 77, Oklahoma 66: Both teams needed this one, and for Texas, it’s the kind of win they have really needed. It won’t mean much if they don’t win more down the stretch. Oklahoma’s free fall continues.

TCU 90, Oklahoma State 70: It was all Horned Frogs in the second half as they pulled away and cruised.

Kansas State 78, Iowa State 66: The Wildcats are playing a lot better of late and looking more and more like a team on the right side of the bubble.

Michigan State 65, Northwestern 60: If you tuned in early on, this result would shock you. Northwestern led by 27 in the first half and appeared on their way to a major rout and the kind of quality win they desperately need. But the Spartans spoiled it with the biggest comeback in Big Ten history.

South Carolina 84, Auburn 75: A terrific win for the Gamecocks, though they had to hold off the Tigers as they let a 21-point halftime lead get reduced to single digits. If they finish up with a few more wins, they may be a very interesting case for the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.

Kentucky 81, Alabama 71: The Wildcats break a four-game losing streak against a Crimson Tide team that continues to be a very different one on the road.

Georgia 73, Tennessee 62: The Bulldogs have suddenly picked up two straight quality wins, which will get them back in the bubble discussion albeit with a lot of work still to do.

Vanderbilt 71, Florida 68: Last year, Vanderbilt had Florida’s number, and the Commodores did it again in this one.

Arkansas 94, Texas A&M 75: The Aggies’ momentum comes to a screeching halt against an Arkansas team that has new life of late.

Mississippi State 79, Ole Miss 62: The Bulldogs needed this after dropping one the other night. There is more work to be done from here.

LSU 64, Missouri 63: LSU won’t be in the NCAA Tournament without an SEC Tournament title, but they are certainly going to play a role in who gets in or not as they could knock off more teams like Missouri down the stretch.

North Carolina 93, Louisville 76: The Cardinals are fading as we pass the halfway point of the month, after they were quietly staying within striking distance of the top spot.

Syracuse 62, Miami 55: Both teams are now 7-7 in ACC play, and this was a big win for the Orange on the road. Miami has now lost three straight for the first time all year.

Notre Dame 84, Boston College 67: Matt Farrell had the game of a lifetime (37 points on 12-17 shooting, including 10-12 from long range, and seven assists), and with the Irish being short-handed, they needed it on the road. They shot 63 percent from the field, including 14-23 from long range.

UCLA 86, Oregon 78 (OT): The Bruins almost let this one get away, as they led by 11 in the second half. Oregon, meanwhile, is only going to the NCAA Tournament with a Pac-12 Tournament title at this point.

Gonzaga 81, Pepperdine 67: You can probably add “Gonzaga will beat Pepperdine” to the list of guarantees in life, because the Bulldogs have now done that 35 straight times.

Seattle 73, New Mexico State 63 (OT): In the span of just over a week, the Aggies have gone from appearing to be firmly in control of the WAC to being just a game up on Seattle and Utah Valley.

Wagner 78, LIU Brooklyn 74: The Seahawks clinch at least an NIT bid as they wrap up the Northeast Conference regular season title.

Idaho 79, Montana 77 (OT): All of a sudden, the Grizzlies’ are tied atop the Big Sky in the loss column.

Northeastern 69, William & Mary 67: The Huskies win on a buzzer-beater to keep pace with CAA leader College of Charleston, and at this point it’s down to those two teams for the top spot.

Belmont 108, Morehead State 65: The Bruins keep pace with Murray State atop the OVC, but the real story is the stat line of the day by junior Dylan Windler as he had 36 points and 20 rebounds.

Stetson 86, Kennesaw State 74: The Owls had won four straight, including Thursday night’s 97-93 win over Florida Gulf Coast for the Eagles’ first conference loss, but a bad second half led to the end of that streak.

Lipscomb 90, Florida Gulf Coast 87: Speaking of the Eagles, they dropped their second straight on Saturday after they couldn’t lose.

Fairfield 102, Quinnipiac 98: One of the wildest games of the day was this early one, which saw Tyler Nelson become the Stags’ all-time leading scorer after a 32-point outing and Jonathan Kasibabu post a big double-double to help with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

