Home » Columns » Currently Reading:

Loyola outlasts Northern Iowa at its own game to move on at Arch Madness

March 2, 2018 Columns No Comments

Anyone who has seen Northern Iowa at its best in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament knows the type of game.

Low-scoring, low-possession, slow possession-when UNI has gotten on a roll at Arch Madness in recent years, the Panthers’ style of play is worthy of a registered trademark. Scores struggle to get out of-and sometimes even into-the 50s, opponents are virtually strangled by their halfcourt defense, and their deliberate offense often serves a similar purpose, with the added effect of demoralizing them with big shots at the end of the shot clock.

Top-seeded Loyola Chicago got itself locked into such a game in the quarterfinals of this year’s MVC Tournament. A potential nightmare matchup on paper against an opponent proven capable of beating top-level competition became exactly that, with the ninth-seed Panthers leading by four in the second half, the score still solidly in the 30s as the game neared its three-quarter mark.

Loyola took its medicine, though. It maintained its poise, and then it responded late. It might even be said they beat Northern Iowa at their own game as the Ramblers outlasted Northern Iowa 54-50 in a grinding, tense, classic-MVC-in-March game at the Scottrade Center.

“I thought it was a classic Valley game, especially with Northern Iowa,” said Loyola coach Porter Moser. “It was gritty. It was tough. It was ugly at times. (It’s) just crazy how well they defend. They really guard you.”

As it often is in these noon tipoff MVC quarterfinal games, where a feisty 8 or 9 seed playing its second game in 18 hours puts a big scare into the top seed, the difference came in the game’s final stages. Trailing by four with just over 10 minutes left, Loyola outscored Northern Iowa 14-2 over the next 6 1/2 minutes.

“I was proud of our guys’ mentality,” said Moser. “There were times I think we were down six…there was no panic. I think there was more panic in our fans than there was in our guys. You could just feel them pulling their hair out. And these guys, we were like, hey, we got to keep guarding. They made some big defensive plays.”

On a day when MVC Player of the Year Clayton Custer was held to just two points, freshman big man Cameron Krutwig had some struggles and the regular season champs spent a fair part of the day playing catchup, it was a pair of Loyola veterans plus a first-year Rambler with valuable postseason experience who came up huge.

Donte Ingram and Ben Richardson are the two four-year seniors on this year’s Loyola squad, guys who’ve been in their share of MVC tourney battles. Ingram picked up some of the scoring load with 13 points and also added eight rebounds, an important contribution especially in a game where UNI had a size advantage inside. His three-pointer with 3:35 left for a 47-39 lead was the basket that firmly put the Panthers in chase mode in the final minutes and out of their clock-milking, post-oriented offensive game.

Richardson’s contributions, as usual, were less noticeable on the stat sheet, though nine points, six assists and four steals are nothing to snort at. His defense in particular was exceptional again, no surprise for a player named the MVC Defensive Player of the Year.

But Richardson also hit a huge three-pointer from 30 feet out at the end of the shot clock to break a 37-37 tie with 6:58 left, and the Ramblers never trailed again the rest of the way. He scored all nine of his points in the second half, not necessarily by design but by taking the game as it came.

“I think it was the flow of the game,” said Richardson of his scoring pick-up in the second half. “I mean, Northern Iowa is super tough defensively. They’re going to make it tough on you the whole game. You’re not going to get a whole lot of looks. We want to get a lot of possessions, and they kind of slowed us down a little bit.

“I didn’t feel like I had a lot of looks in the first half, and then I kind of just let it come to me, tried to be aggressive, tried to make plays. Trying to get downhill most of the second half, I think would be more of what I was focusing on, and then some good things happened.”

Supporting those two was Marques Townes, a transfer who became a rock in the lineup this year in his first season eligible after transferring from Fairleigh Dickinson. Townes was part of an NCAA Tournament team at FDU in 2016, and he also had 13 in this one, including seven points plus all here of his assists in the second half when Loyola fell behind by four with 11:19 to play before finishing strong.

“It’s not really anything different,” said Townes of playing in the postseason. “All I tell the guys is just try to play your heart out and play every game like it’s your last. Every team here-the Missouri Valley Conference is a tough league, a real tough league. So I just told the guys like in the beginning of the game, just play your hearts out an give everything you got because nothing comes easy.”

As we mentioned last night, Northern Iowa was not the ordinary MVC tourney 9 seed. The Panthers’ wins early this season over the likes of North Carolina State, SMU (when it was healthy) and UNLV showed a team capable of beating quality squads. And the experience of seniors like Bennett Koch and Klint Carlson plus the recent emergence of senior guard Hunter Rhodes made for a team far more dangerous than its 16-15 record coming in.

Sure enough, Koch was magnificent, scoring 20 points on a bum ankle, Carlson was excellent on the glass with 15 rebounds, and Rhodes provided nine points with a number of clutch baskets as well as error-free work at the point.

This wasn’t the first time Loyola has had to play from behind recently, though. In fact, the Ramblers trailed Illinois State at home in the second half in their regular season finale, and also had to work hard to win at Indiana State late in the season.

“Yeah, that’s one aspect of this team that I think is pretty special,” said Richardson. “We’ve had adversity a couple times, and we’ve responded. Times we’ve been down, Senior Night, went down six in the second half against Illinois State, and we didn’t panic. We just did the little things we need to do to win, make a little play here and there, and focus on doing that rather than hitting the home run.”

An experienced core mixed with some key newcomers has keyed a big season for Loyola, which is now 26-5, will face Drake or Bradley in the tourney semifinals and-from here-should be an NCAA Tournament team, Arch Madness title or not. And while Custer has obviously been the engine that makes the team go-as evidenced by the team’s 24-2 record when he’s in the lineup and three of the team’s five losses coming when he was out injured for a time-it’s been the contributions of many that It’s been a team effort the entire season.

“It’s real important,” said Moser of the team’s many weapons and how others picked up the slack even while its leader struggled. “I mean, for guys there was no panic. Obviously, Clayton was struggling, and you look at some of the big plays down the stretch the second half the guys made, and that’s why-not one person can lead a team to 26 wins.”

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Coaching Changes

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 22, 2018

February 22, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we start with floor issues in the Big East and an important NCAA ruling that was upheld. Then we go on to the Big 12, where Wednesday night had a new twist, as well as the ACC and how it shapes up along with no team going undefeated in conference play this year.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 7, 2018

February 7, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a big sweep in the SEC, look back on the wild Saturday, then talk about a Big Ten showdown and some undefeated teams in conference play.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 31, 2018

January 31, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a lot of what has happened in the ACC and SEC, including the Big 12/SEC Challenge, whether or not Kentucky is turning a corner, as well as the story at Michigan State.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2018

January 26, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a wild night in the Big Ten, adversity and a quiet leader in the ACC, what to make of Kentucky and look ahead to the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 18, 2018

January 18, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about big road wins for a few teams, including a couple of bluebloods that looked destined for losses, as well as an unsettled Big Ten beyond one team, an SEC where you shouldn’t pay attention to bracketologists, and the problems with a proposed earlier start to the college basketball season.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch