The Morning Dish – Friday, March 2, 2018

It appeared Thursday night was going to offer us yet another instance of a top-ranked team losing this season when Virginia looked on its way to a sure loss at Louisville Thursday night. The Cavaliers trailed by four points, and there was less than one second left on the clock.

No problem. All it took was two made free throws, a travel on the baseline by a Cardinals player inbounding the ball, and then a banked in three-pointer at the buzzer.

Voila. Virginia 67, Louisville 66.

On a night when conference tournament play really got cranking, the No. 1 team in the country was the story yet again. Improbably, Virginia snatched victory out of the proverbial jaws of defeat, while Louisville blew a golden opportunity for a signature win that might’ve finally justified the Cardinals appearing in so many NCAA Tournament bracket projections, as they regularly have this year with a less-than impressive resume.

Louisville led 66-62 in the final seconds when it fouled UVA’s Ty Jerome shooting a three-pointer. Not good. If the Cardinals never commit that foul, the rest of the sequence never happens.

Jerome made the first two free throws, but the third was wiped out by a lane violation, which also turned out to be fortunate for the Cavaliers. Deng Adel then traveled while inbounding the ball under Virginia’s basket, and the De’Andre Hunter then banked in a three-pointer from the left wing for the game winner. And for one night, March Madness encompassed far more than tournament play.

Conference Tournament roundup:

Our first tourney final is set, and the two teams still standing in the Atlantic Sun are no surprise. Top seed Florida Gulf Coast wiped out No. 5 North Florida 95-72 with a balanced effort including five players in double figures. No. 2 Lipscomb also is through after a rock-solid 77-62 win over 3 seed Jacksonville. FGCU and Lipscomb split two matchups this season. This one should be fun.

The Big Ten's New York City cash play continued, and per usual we have our annual very low seed moving on. No. 14 Rutgers topped 6 seed Indiana 76-69 in a weird game where the Hoosiers open up a 24-8 lead, the Scarlet Knights answered with a 34-10 run and eventually held on behind 28 from Corey Sanders. Also, Wisconsin pulled a mild surprise with a 59-54 win over Maryland in the 8/9 game; No. 5 Michigan needed OT to eliminate Iowa 77-71 and Penn State took care of Northwestern 65-57, and now gets a shot to win its third this season over Ohio State. It was the second night of play at Madison Square Garden, while Hoopville's Ray Floriani recapped the first night earlier in the day Thursday.

Side Dishes:

The latest edition of the Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis podcast was posted on Hoopville yesterday, with Phil Kasiecki joining Ted to discuss a bunch of the sport’s latest happenings. And there’s been a lot to talk about.

Arizona coach Sean Miller on Thursday vehemently denied ESPN's report of him being caught on a wiretap discussing payment in recruiting DeAndre Ayton (though anyone with a discerning eye should know that anytime words like 'knowingly' are issued in a denial, they should still have some skepticism about word salad). Then, guard Allonzo Trier was reinstated by the NCAA, the organization buying the school's argument he still had traces of a drug in his system from over a year ago, something anti-doping experts questioned according to a Yahoo! Story. Then, the Wildcats finished the day with a 75-67 win over Stanford as the home fans gave Miller a standing ovation in probably one of the least surprising developments of the entire day. All just another day in Arizona's 2017-18 season.

, an important not-loss for the Huskies’ postseason hopes. Cincinnati and Wichita State are set for a season-end showdown for the AAC regular season title. The Bearcats hold a one-game lead over the Shockers after walloping Tulane 78-49, but Wichita State is still just a game behind after a hard-earned 75-71 win in overtime over Central Florida. The Shockers already defeated Cincy on the road and now get the finale at home.

There's no question who the best team is in Conference USA after Middle Tennessee State rolled to an 82-64 win over Western Kentucky in front of another huge crowd for a big conference game. More than 11,000 were in MTSU's Murphy Center, and the Blue Raiders were superb shooting 55% and also getting balanced scoring with four players in double figures. Nick King scored 18 points, but so did Brandon Walters (18, plus 11 rebounds) and Antwain Johnson added 17. This is far from a one- or two-man team, and Middle deserves to not just be in the NCAA Tournament, but a healthy seed.

Today’s Menu:

Tournament play gets going early with the Big Ten quarterfinals starting at Noon Eastern with Wisconsin against No. 1 Michigan State (Big Ten Network).

Arch Madness in St. Louis really gets cranking with what should be four very competitive quarterfinal games. The best just might be the 2/7 game between Southern Illinois and Missouri State.

The ancient Southern Conference Tournament opens with old rivals The Citadel and VMI meeting in an 8/9 matchup, plus Samford vs. Tennessee-Chattanooga.

opens with old rivals The Citadel and VMI meeting in an 8/9 matchup, plus Samford vs. Tennessee-Chattanooga. The OVC semifinals regularly produce great theatre, and they should again with Murray State against Jacksonville State and Belmont facing upstart Austin Peay.

semifinals regularly produce great theatre, and they should again with Murray State against Jacksonville State and Belmont facing upstart Austin Peay. The Horizon League tips off its tourney in Detroit with 10th-seeded Detroit Mercy against No. 7 Wisconsin-Green Bay which promises to be a high-scoring game, followed by No. 8 Cleveland State and 9 seed Youngstown State.

tips off its tourney in Detroit with 10th-seeded Detroit Mercy against No. 7 Wisconsin-Green Bay which promises to be a high-scoring game, followed by No. 8 Cleveland State and 9 seed Youngstown State. The MAAC quarterfinals start with the top two seeds in action, including a terrific all-New Jersey matchup between Saint Peter’s and No. 1 Rider.

quarterfinals start with the top two seeds in action, including a terrific all-New Jersey matchup between Saint Peter’s and No. 1 Rider. The West Coast Conference tourney opens with first round games including Loyola Marymount vs. Portland in the 8/9 game and 7 seed Santa Clara against No. 10 Pepperdine.

tourney opens with first round games including Loyola Marymount vs. Portland in the 8/9 game and 7 seed Santa Clara against No. 10 Pepperdine. Regular season play keeps going on in the MAC and Ivy League. MAC East leader Buffalo is at Bowling Green (6 p.m., ESPNU), while Princeton at Brown is a huge game in the Ivy as the Bears are the only team of the four competing for the fourth spot in the league’s tourney that is home for its final two games.

is a huge game in the Ivy as the Bears are the only team of the four competing for the fourth spot in the league’s tourney that is home for its final two games. The Sun Belt also gets another TV showcase game with Texas-Arlington ’s Movin’ Mavs at slow-paced, defense-minded Texas State (7 p.m., ESPN2).

’s Movin’ Mavs at slow-paced, defense-minded (7 p.m., ESPN2). Oklahoma has been a mess the second half of the season, but the Sooners have as good of an opportunity as they’ll get in the Big 12 to get on track heading into the postseason as they host Iowa State (8 p.m., ESPN2).

has been a mess the second half of the season, but the Sooners have as good of an opportunity as they’ll get in the Big 12 to get on track heading into the postseason as they host (8 p.m., ESPN2). Rhode Island at hot-shooting Davidson (8 p.m., CBSSN), and what would’ve already been an intriguing game as one of the Rams’ toughest Atlantic 10 road tests is even more so now after URI was pounded by Saint Joseph’s at home in its last game, while the Wildcats lost a triple-overtime thriller at St. Bonaventure.

Have a terrific Friday and enjoy the tournament action.

