Michigan wins the Big Ten: Courtside observations

NEW YORK – For the second straight season, Michigan is in the championship game. The Wolverines, fresh off the upset of Michigan State in the semis, faced another huge test. Purdue, a team Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell terms “a team with virtually no weakness”, lined up as the opposition. For Purdue, a possible number one NCAA seed is on the line. Not to mention a Big Ten championship trophy.

Is the first possession a hint of the game plan? Purdue goes inside to 7’2” Isaac Haas, who converts. Michigan answers with an attempt from three that misses. Michigan mentor John Beilein subs “Moe” Wagner out early. Replacement Jon Teske, a 7’1” sophomore, assumes the duty of defending Haas. Teske answers the challenge and the Wolverines click offensively to open a seven-point lead with 13 plus remaining.

After a timeout, Beilein puts another 6’10” player on Haas to keep fresh bodies on the Boiler big man. Michigan is doing a good job on closing on the Boiler perimeter, as shooters are not getting much daylight. Purdue is content to go inside to Haas. The big man is tough to handle when he catches it on the blocks. At the eight minute media timeout, it’s 22-19 Michigan.

Michigan guard Zavier Simpson is consistently getting in the lane on dribble penetration. Expect Purdue mentor Matt Painter to address that at the half. On the other side, Purdue is finding the range from the perimeter. The Boilers cut the deficit to one before Michigan responded. Little surprise, as the half winds down, if this one ultimately goes to the wire.

Half: 38-33 Michigan

Possessions: 30

Offensive efficiency: Michigan 127, Purdue 110

Stat jumping off the page: Turnovers, with Michigan committing 0 (yes, zero), Purdue 4

In the second half, Michigan wins the first four minutes 7-4. The lead then grows to 11 on a transition three. Painter calls timeout, not waiting for the media timeout. The Wolverines are not just ahead by 11, but in great shape momentum-wise, with just under 16 to play.

Shot clock running down, Wagner hits an off-balance jumper from three to extend the Wolverine lead to 14. Early going in the second half, Michigan is sharp on the offensive end. Purdue started to get perimeter looks late first half; that has been rectified as the Boilers are struggling on the offensive end. Michigan’s defense keeping the Boilers out of sync. With 11 to go, 56-44 Michigan.

Both teams have played man. Purdue on occasion showed some guard pressure. At this point, under eight to play, and down 15 it will be tough for Purdue to come back. Extending into defensive pressure may not do the trick as Michigan is doing a great job caring for the ball. A lot of what Nebraska coach Tim Miles said regarding Michigan’s defense is coming to the fore today. Beilein’s club just does not get the credit they deserve for their defensive work.

With six to go, somewhat of an exclamation point. Michigan’s Teske goes down the lane and slams one home over Haas. Lead at 18 as Michigan faithful rock the Garden. For all intents, this one is over.

Just ready to hand the trophy to Michigan. Might be premature. Wolverines get sloppy a few possessions, miss some free throws and with just over two minutes left the deficit is down to eleven. At that point, Michigan uses clock and finishes the possession on a 15-footer by Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman. Full court pressure has bothered the Wolverines in the stretch. Not so much on the turnover end but speeding them up offensively. Abdur-Rahkman hits two with 32 seconds left, Michigan lead is nine and the Wolverines are half a minute from a repeat. At the buzzer the celebration begins, multicolored confetti is filling the air and the Michigan party is starting.

Final: Michigan 75, Purdue 66

Possessions: 64

Offensive efficiency: Michigan 117, Purdue 103

Numbers of note:

Michigan finished with five turnovers, an outstanding 7 percent To rate. Wolverines shot 8 of 23 (35 percent) from deep. Of greater significance was limiting Purdue to 4 of 17 (24 percent) from long distance..

Leading Scorers:

Michigan: Moe Wagner, 17 points

Purdue: Isaac Haas, 23 points

Records: Michigan 28-7, Purdue 28-6

What is next? The waiting game. Both will get the call on Selection Sunday. The question now is where they will be seeded in the Big Dance. Purdue probably lost out on a number one seed. Michigan, with each successive win this week, had to improve their seeding. For the Wolverines, it will be interesting to see where they wind up. Conference tournaments playing out this week will ultimately have some bearing on both Purdue and Michigan’s seeds.

On the baseline

At halftime, had to know. Had to inquire. Michigan draws over 100,000 to its football games at the “Big House” in Ann Arbor. What would it be to go out on the field and cheer in such an environment? I asked two Michigan senior cheerleaders. Both are from Michigan. Kristina and Christina. The cheerleaders cheer for both basketball and football. “My first time going out, I was nervous,” Christina said. “Once you go out it becomes a habit, but it is exciting each time.” Kristina added, “You get over the initial nervousness the first time, the adrenaline kicks in and the atmosphere is so exciting.”

This begs inquiry as well: how special is cheering at the Garden. Both young ladies had never ventured here before. “It is a special place and a nice venue,” Christina said. She did not know much of the MSG history and could not relate to some of its lore. Regardless it proved special as she noted, “cheering your team in a championship game here is awesome.”

Kristina added that she always “wanted to cheer here.” She added that cheering her team en route to a possible championship (that did materialize) made it special. “My first tournament,” she said. She hopes for another. In the Michigan system, one squad cheers first and second rounds. Kristina’s would cheer later. “Hope to get to the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight,” she said. “Maybe beyond.”

Given this Wolverine team, her chances are very good.

