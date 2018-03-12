Home » Columns »Podcasts » Currently Reading:

College Basketball Tonight – March 11, 2018

March 12, 2018 Columns, Podcasts No Comments

Welcome to College Basketball Tonight! We are pleased to once again bring you this fine program on Hoopville. College Basketball Tonight is a comprehensive look at the 2018 NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis.

In this edition, we break down the NCAA Tournament bracket after what had to be one of the most difficult years to put one together. The bubble was very soft and had many teams on it, and then a couple of bid thieves emerged in conference tournaments over the weekend to make it a little tougher.

We look at the four number one seeds, where there isn’t much to take issue with. We then go region by region with the field, looking at possible upsets, intriguing matchups and even possible second round matchups that could result from the initial ones.

In our second segment, Mount St. Mary’s head coach Jamion Christian joins us. He gives us insights into how some teams play, as well as a coach’s perspective on many facets of the game. This year, the Mountaineers played just one team that made the NCAA Tournament field, which is LIU from the Northeast Conference in which they compete, and we get more insight on the Blackbirds.

We come back with one more segment to look at the fields for the NIT, CBI and CIT, and then wrap up with final thoughts.

We hope you enjoy the show and share it with your college basketball friends. Be sure to tune every week during the NCAA Tournament as we break down the results and look ahead to the matchups that are still to come.

