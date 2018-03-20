College Basketball Tonight – March 19, 2018

Welcome to the March 19, 2018 edition of College Basketball Tonight. With the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in the books, we focus on what transpired and then at what we think is to come.

The opening weekend was a wild one, to be sure. It was just what we could expect given what we saw over the course of the season, where unranked teams beat top 10 teams on a number of occasions. We talk about some of what made it such a wild weekend, and add in some notes that help give a sense of the weekend that was.

In our second segment, Kevin McNamara of the Providence Journal joins us to look back at some aspects of the first weekend, then look ahead to the second weekend as we go through all four regions. Kevin offers many great insights and also fills us in on the season that concluded a few days ago for Providence College, and later touch on matters like transfers.

We come back for one more segment, where we look at coaching changes such as Penny Hardaway taking over at Memphis and Kermit Davis taking over at Ole Miss. The latter leads us to talk about some of the unsaid reasons why coaches often move up from the mid-major ranks if an opportunity presents itself. We then close by talking about the difficulty of not only repeating as national champions, but getting back to the Final Four.

We hope you enjoy the show and share it with your fellow college basketball fans. Be sure to join us again next week, when we will know who will be going to San Antonio for the Final Four.

