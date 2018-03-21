March Madness: Numbers and notes

They captivated a nation. Even fans whose brackets were destined to become part of the next day’s trash. UMBC defeated Virginia 74-54 to become the first 16 seed to take out number one. A few numbers are in order.

In a 62-possession game, UMBC posted an outstanding 119 offensive efficiency while limiting Virginia to 87. That latter figure is also an excellent showing courtesy of the Retriever defense. Virginia had the edge in turnover rates with a nice 11 percent showing. UMBC came in at 19 percent in that category, but was not affected in the long run. Chalk it up to hot shooting and defense.

The America East representatives canned 12 of 24 from long distance. Jairus Lyles, a game-high 28-point scorer, led the way hitting 3 of 4 from deep. Virginia struggled with a 4 of 22 (185) mark from beyond the arc. In eFG percentage UMBC led 67 to 45 percent. That more than compensated for any disparity in the turnover column.

For a minute, remember, UMBC had to go on the road and defeat Vermont in the America East title game just to get that 16 seed in the Big Dance. They did it on Lyles’ last second shot as coach Ryan Odom’s group pulled off the upset.

Ladies first. Speaking of UMBC’s historic feat, they were not the first 16 to upset the top seed. Twenty years earlier Harvard defeated Stanford 71-67 in that historic matchup. Kathy Delaney-Smith coached the Crimson back then and is still on the Harvard sidelines today.

I caught up with her when Harvard played and won the Holiday Tournament at Fordham in December 2016. After going over her semifinal victory Delaney-Smith was asked about that historic game. It took place March of 1998 at Maples Pavilion on the Stanford campus. Delaney-Smith graciously noted Tara VanDerveer’s Stanford was not at full strength battling injuries. The Harvard mentor also pointed out, as many observers of the women’s game did as well, that the Crimson as an Ivy League champion were almost relegated to sixteen seed. In other words they deserved to be several spots higher and were underseeded. Given the lower seed, Harvard had incentive and motivation to play for respect.

Naturally, Delaney-Smith noted her group played extremely well that night. That December day she was asked if and when a men’s team could do it. Delaney-Smith believed it would come to pass. When? No timetable but it would require a favorable matchup and number 16 playing outstanding and rising to the forty-minute occasion. Shortly after UMBC completed their historic win, they received a congratulatory tweet from, among others, the Harvard women’s basketball team.

Syracuse is back in the Sweet 16. The Orange survived three close contests. The First Four over Arizona State, TCU then Michigan State. The patented 2-3 zone of Jim Boeheim causes opposition fits this time of year. Why?

First consideration is many teams do not see zone for extended periods during the season. When faced with a good one, attacking becomes problematic. Another thought, if you are not a zone team, trying to prepare for one in practice can be difficult. As Boeheim once said, “if you practice against a bad zone, how will that help you (against a good one like Syracuse)?” Finally, this insight from former Syracuse standout Rafael Addison: “The Syracuse zone is so good because that is the base defense,” he said to yours truly a few years ago. “Coach Boeheim always seems to have players with length in the zone. Normal entry passes often get deflected or stolen. They play the angles very well and it is just a tough defense to face.”

Especially if you are not used to it. Just ask Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

Perception. Remember Wichita State all these years being the much adored underdog? Interestingly in their first round matchup against Marshall, the Shockers were the favorite and opposing Thundering Herd, the “lovable” underdog.

Nevada vs. Loyola Chicago. Offense vs. defense with added sidebars. Nevada coach Eric Musselman is so intense like his dad Bill, but enjoying every moment of this wonderous ride. Loyola coach Porter Moser spent several years learning the trade as an assistant to the late Rick Majerus at Saint Louis. And of course Sister Jean. Ninety eight years ‘young’. She was around in ‘63 when the Ramblers won it all under George Ireland. Today, she leads the team in prayer, with a few tidbits from the scouting report added. Just a great story and Sister Jean, a great person and inspiration to us all.

Purdue’s Isaac Haas despite dealing with a fractured right elbow, is fairly certain he is a go in the East Regional. He will be needed. Even before the Boilers of Matt Painter contemplate a potential regional final against Villanova, there is a talented Texas Tech team standing in the way.

If I had a bracket my pick would have been Virginia. If I had a revised bracket the new pick would be Michigan. Hopefully for John Beilein, his Wolverines did not get jinxed by that last sentence.

