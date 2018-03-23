Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 23, 2018

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. The NCAA Tournament is down to 12 teams after another wild night of action on Thursday night, and we go over what transpired on the evening.

We begin with the wild game that got the night going, a game where Loyola-Chicago won yet another close one. This time, it was Nevada, and there were some interesting circumstances at the end that ironically helped the Ramblers pull this one out.

We quickly move on to the game that followed that one in Atlanta, where Kansas State knocked off Kentucky to advance. Kansas State got off to a fast start, tried to ward off Kentucky, then rebounded after losing the lead in the second half and held on at the end. Kentucky did themselves no favors at the free throw line, while Kansas State might have won the game as much as anything on how they responded after Kentucky took a 36-35 lead. Kansas State called timeout, then went on a 12-2 run out of the timeout to regain the lead.

In going over the games, we gloss over Michigan blowing out Texas A&M, a bit of a surprise considering what Texas A&M did to North Carolina on Sunday. Michigan, however, entered the NCAA Tournament playing very well, and Texas A&M looked ordinary at times this year as well. We close by talking about Florida State taking out Gonzaga in the last game of the night, holding the Bulldogs under 34 percent shooting.

As we close by looking at Friday night’s matchups, we also note that if this tournament has taught us one thing, it’s that we might want to go against our instincts in trying to pick these games.

We hope you enjoy the podcast and share it with your fellow basketball fans. We look forward to talking about further developments in the NCAA Tournament very soon.

