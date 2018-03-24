Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Saturday, March 24, 2018

March 24, 2018 The Morning Dish No Comments

After a wild Thursday night that seemed very much in tune with how a lot of the college basketball season has gone, Friday night was comparatively ho-hum. In part, the matchups suggested that was a strong possibility, but the end results followed. If you were looking for a night that could match Thursday in terms of who won, it just wasn’t going to happen.

And the matchups on the two days to come couldn’t be more of a contrast as a result.

We start off in Boston, where the first game looked like it could be the game of the night. No. 1 Villanova had to take on No. 5 West Virginia, a former Big East rival. The big question of how the game could go was how well Villanova would handle West Virginia’s press. While the Wildcats did turn the ball over 16 times, they shot 50 percent from the field and held West Virginia below 39 percent to pull away for a 90-78 win.

The Wildcats led by just two at the break, but West Virginia came out strong and at one point went up 60-54. Villanova responded with 11 unanswered points to take the lead for good, and the big dagger was a three-pointer by Omari Spellman with 2:31 left that put them up 81-71, as the Mountaineers would get no closer than eight after that.

In the battle of the point guards, Jalen Brunson unquestionably came out on top with a game-high 27 points for Villanova, going 8-15 from the field. Jevon Carter closed out a great career with 12 points on 5-16 shooting and eight assists, but he did not score in the final 11 minutes of the game.

The nightcap at the Garden was similar in that No. 3 Texas Tech pulled away from No. 2 Purdue for a 78-65 win, though the Red Raiders did not fall behind in the second half and scored 11 unanswered points at a critical juncture to go up by 14 en route to the win. It’s the second time in three years that a Chris Beard-coached team eliminated Purdue, as Beard’s Arkansas-Little Rock team beat them in the first round two years ago, which led him first to UNLV briefly before Texas Tech snagged him.

Carsen Edwards did all he could for Purdue, scoring 30 points on 11-20 shooting, but it wasn’t a great night for some others and the Boilermakers were out-rebounded 34-30. They also got just six points and three rebounds off the bench, while the Red Raiders got 33 and 12.

In Omaha, No. 1 Kansas had to hold off a furious rally by No. 5 Clemson to win 80-76. The Wildcats were in control for much of the game, aided by the combination of three-point shooting and Udoka Azubuike being unstoppable inside (14 points on 7-9 shooting, 11 rebounds), though the latter was dogged a big by foul trouble in the second half.

The Jayhawks will take on No. 2 Duke, who edged No. 11 Syracuse 69-65 in the battle of the zone defenses. Offensive rebounds helped Syracuse stay in the game and even lead for a while, but Duke started to pile up the offensive rebounds of their own and then some better defensive rebounding helped even more. Syracuse ended up shooting 49 percent from the field, but 16 turnovers went a long way towards derailing them.

The four teams that emerged from Friday night include both No. 1 seeds in action, a No. 2 and a No. 3. In contrast, on Saturday the best seed in action will be No. 3 Michigan in the West. All the same, we have two great days to look forward to as we learn the Final Four for 2018.

 

Side Dishes

Coaching changes continued on Friday, with La Salle parting ways with John Giannini after 14 seasons at the helm. The Explorers made the Sweet 16 in 2013 after starting in the First Four, but could never build sustained success after that and were below .500 each of the past three seasons. One of the real good guys in the coaching business, Giannini ran a program where every senior he recruited graduated from the school. You can follow the coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

One head coach who isn’t going anywhere right now is Earl Grant, who agreed to a five-year contract extension with College of Charleston on Friday. While Grant’s name had come up for some other jobs after he led them to the NCAA Tournament, he grew up in North Charleston and has plenty of draws to the school already. The contract still has to be finalized, but that is a formality at this point.

Staying in the CAA, news of transfers continues to come out, and that includes Ryan Daly planning to leave Delaware. The sophomore guard was the CAA Rookie of the Year in 2016-17 and followed that up with a better season this year. He figured to be a key part of their young nucleus going forward, so this is a hit to the current rebuilding effort.

 

Tonight’s Menu

The first two teams in the Final Four will be determined in action this evening.

  • First up is the South regional final in Atlanta, where Loyola-Chicago takes on Kansas State (6:09 p.m.)
  • After that will be the West regional final in Los Angeles between Florida State and Michigan (8:49 p.m.)
  • Also on tap earlier in the day is a CIT quarterfinal, with Central Michigan visiting Liberty (2 p.m.)

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Coaching Changes

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 23, 2018

March 23, 2018 by

We’re halfway through the regional finals, and a wild season of college basketball continues apace quite appropriately.

College Basketball Tonight – March 19, 2018

March 20, 2018 by

We discuss the wild early rounds of the NCAA Tournament, joined by special guest Kevin McNamara of the Providence Journal for one segment. In addition, we touch on coaching news and other issues surrounding the college game.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 17, 2018

March 17, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, there is one main story to focus on: history being made in Charlotte and its aftermath. But we also talk about tough times for the Pac-12 and a key member school, plus an added challenge ahead at Pittsburgh.

College Basketball Tonight – March 11, 2018

March 12, 2018 by

College Basketball Tonight returns with a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament bracket, and in the second segment Mount St. Mary’s head coach Jamion Christian joins us.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 10, 2018

March 10, 2018 by

As Championship Week nears its climax on the big Saturday, we look at a pair of semifinals and a lot of bubble teams that may be sweating it out on Sunday.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch