College Basketball Tonight – April 1, 2018

Welcome to the Final Four edition of College Basketball Tonight. Only the national championship game remains, and our focus is on the matchup as well as the teams themselves.

We start by looking at the matchup from a high-level view, then diving into various aspects of the matchup. A lot revolves around the way Villanova has been playing at the offensive end, as well as how these are two underrated defensive teams.

In our second segment, we’re joined by long-time Villanova radio play-by-play broadcaster Ryan Fannon. We talk about how Villanova has become one of the elite programs in college basketball, especially with player development and the abundant examples. Fannon also gives great insights on the coaching and recruiting philosophy Jay Wright has that has built this powerhouse, then we talk about the matchup. The segment wraps up with his observations of Wright on and off the court, as well as a little about a line that Wright broke out at Saturday’s post-game press conference that has become popular.

Finally, in our last segment, Radford head coach Mike Jones joins us and offers perspective both ways. Radford lost to Villanova early in the NCAA Tournament, so he brings some perspective from there, and he once spent three years on John Beilein’s staff and is a long-time friend of the Michigan mentor. In addition, Jones talks about his program’s season, the rule changes that have been tried out this postseason, and his son’s great ride thus far at Patriot League power Bucknell.

We hope you enjoy this show and have enjoyed each one this season.

