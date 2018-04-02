Home » Podcasts » Currently Reading:

College Basketball Tonight – April 1, 2018

April 2, 2018 Podcasts No Comments

Welcome to the Final Four edition of College Basketball Tonight. Only the national championship game remains, and our focus is on the matchup as well as the teams themselves.

We start by looking at the matchup from a high-level view, then diving into various aspects of the matchup. A lot revolves around the way Villanova has been playing at the offensive end, as well as how these are two underrated defensive teams.

In our second segment, we’re joined by long-time Villanova radio play-by-play broadcaster Ryan Fannon. We talk about how Villanova has become one of the elite programs in college basketball, especially with player development and the abundant examples. Fannon also gives great insights on the coaching and recruiting philosophy Jay Wright has that has built this powerhouse, then we talk about the matchup. The segment wraps up with his observations of Wright on and off the court, as well as a little about a line that Wright broke out at Saturday’s post-game press conference that has become popular.

Finally, in our last segment, Radford head coach Mike Jones joins us and offers perspective both ways. Radford lost to Villanova early in the NCAA Tournament, so he brings some perspective from there, and he once spent three years on John Beilein’s staff and is a long-time friend of the Michigan mentor. In addition, Jones talks about his program’s season, the rule changes that have been tried out this postseason, and his son’s great ride thus far at Patriot League power Bucknell.

We hope you enjoy this show and have enjoyed each one this season. Be sure to share it with your fellow college basketball fans, and continue to tune in as Ted Sarandis and Phil Kasiecki wrap up the national championship game and the season, then talk about off-season news in the months to come.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Coaching Changes

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

College Basketball Tonight – April 1, 2018

April 2, 2018 by

Welcome to our Final Four edition of College Basketball Tonight. In this edition, we look ahead to Monday’s national championship game, and bring on two guests – long-time Villanova radio play-by-play broadcaster Ryan Fannon and Radford head coach Mike Jones – to get their thoughts and insights on the game.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 1, 2018

April 1, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we break d own the national semifinals, where one game went back and forth while the other was never really a ballgame thanks to an impressive performance for the ages by the winning team.

College Basketball Tonight – March 26, 2018

March 27, 2018 by

With the Final Four all set, we look back on the regional finals and ahead to the final games of the season. We are joined along the way by veteran writer Ken Davis and Towson head coach Pat Skerry for their insights as well.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 25, 2018

March 25, 2018 by

Half of the Final Four is set, and we look at how those two teams got there. We also catch up on some coaching news, from those who are coming and going to one who is staying.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 23, 2018

March 23, 2018 by

We’re halfway through the regional finals, and a wild season of college basketball continues apace quite appropriately.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch