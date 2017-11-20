Scanning the Nation Notebook for Nov. 20 – Notes from CBB’s 2nd weekend

Another quiet weekend included college football again making for light schedules, plus some underwhelming fields in eight-team tournaments. Here are some quick-hit notes from the third weekend of November and second of the hoops season:

The Puerto Rico Tip-Off tourney illustrated just how wildly teams’ performances and fortunes can change from one day to the next in tournament play. In the quarterfinals, Illinois State played a terrific game in edging South Carolina, while UTEP had Boise State all but beaten before faltering in the final minutes. One might’ve thought the Redbirds would’ve had an edge the next day, but Boise suddenly turned into an offensive machine, Chandler Hutchison was dominant and ISU looked horrendous, needing a late rally to lose 82-64. Just before that, the Gamecocks drubbed the UTEP team that should’ve been playing Illinois State. At least some clarity was found Sunday, as Illinois State again played very well in handling Tulsa, and South Carolina took care of Western Michigan for the second time this season.

Boise State personified the unpredictability of performance in tournament basketball. In six halves of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off, about three of them went well, though it was enough for a runner-up finish. The Broncos led UTEP solidly early in the second half of their first game, then went silent after the Miners switched to a zone, buried some big shots and led comfortably late. Boise should’ve lost, but UTEP missed some free throws, had a couple inexcusable defensive breakdowns, and Chandler Hutchison saved the Broncos with a three-point play in the final seconds of a 58-56 win. The next day, Boise State hammered Illinois State in the semifinals, and on Sunday the Broncos looked poised for a good championship game with Iowa State-until Hutchison left the game early in the first half after hitting his head on the floor hard. He never returned, and the Broncos’ chances seemed to leave with him, as they fell behind by 24 points before a furious rally to within four points late, eventually losing to the Cyclones 75-64.

defeated Bradley by one point in the quarterfinals and then nipped Northern Kentucky by two in the title game for the Island of the Bahamas Classic. The Catamounts also nearly won at Kentucky, and coming up they have: at Yale, at Richmond, at Bucknell, at Marquette, at Northeastern, Siena at home and at St. Bonaventure. A trip to Harvard right after the new year. Add in at least two-and maybe three-battles with Albany in the America East, and UVM is going to be one tested team come March. The inaugural Cayman Islands Classic coming up this week has the potential to be the most intriguing of all early season tourneys. Cincinnati and Iowa will be favorites-especially deserved in the case of the Bearcats-but Louisiana-Lafayette, Wyoming, UAB and Buffalo all have the potential to cause trouble. Cincy’s game with athletic Buffalo should be fun, and Iowa will open with Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns and then could face Wyoming. There’s also South Dakota State with Mike Daum, who could break up anyone’s bracket.

