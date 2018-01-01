Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Monday, January 1, 2018

January 1, 2018 The Morning Dish No Comments

Happy New Year to all of our readers, and here’s to 2018 being better than last year.

If the end of 2017 has told us anything, it’s that conference play should have plenty of unexpected results as well as games worth watching right to the end. We don’t have to look far to see great finishes and some surprises thus far, as well as a reminder that homecourt advantage counts for a lot.

After road teams won the first few Big East games, home teams took over again in round two. We saw Butler and Marquette take care of business on Saturday, with the Bulldogs knocking off Villanova on the strength of terrific long range shooting. Both home teams did likewise on Sunday, with Seton Hall going to 2-0 after beating St. John’s and Providence and Creighton coming out of the weekend at 1-1 after the Bluejays handled the Friars at home in more convincing fashion 83-64.

Home teams won both SEC games on Sunday, though Kentucky’s 66-61 win over Georgia came about as easily as last year’s contest between the two in Rupp Arena did. The Wildcats had to rally to take this one, and it’s one of those games you can look at one of two ways: it wasn’t a good sign that they trailed like they did, but that they rallied to win shows some growth.

In the Pac-12, only one road team won on Sunday, and that’s one of the surprises – 2-0 Utah, who went to Corvallis and held on to beat Oregon State 66-64.

For other surprises, let’s look at the Missouri Valley. How about Northern Iowa starting off 0-2 after losing at Bradley on Sunday? The Panthers have lost four in a row now after a great start that included wins over SMU and NC State to reach the championship of the Battle 4 Atlantis and wins over UNLV and UT-Arlington. Granted, the schedule got a bit tougher, but the 0-2 start is a bit surprising.

Speaking of UT-Arlington, how many had them starting Sun Belt play at 0-2? That’s where the Mavericks stand after losing at Appalachian State on Sunday 80-76. The Mavericks were down 41-21 at the half, and that ultimately doomed them.

And staying in the Sun Belt, we had one of a few close calls yesterday as Georgia Southern nearly knocked off South Alabama on the road. A three-pointer at the buzzer just missed, but the Eagles will be happy to be home again after playing nothing but road games for over three weeks.

Some of these surprises may end up being something that doesn’t last. Northern Iowa and UT Arlington, for example, seem a little too good to let this set a real tone and lead to finishes near the cellar of their respective conferences. But as the calendar turns over, we have a few surprises, along with reminders of how much it helps to be at home.

 

Side Dishes

Maryland sustained another blow to their hopes for the season on Sunday, as forward Ivan Bender will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn meniscus in his right knee. While not a star, losing Bender is a blow to the Terrapins’ depth, and they had just learned that Justin Jackson will be lost for the season a couple of days earlier.

While the Terrapins have had a bad run on the injury front, fellow Big Ten program Northwestern at least got some hopeful news. Bryant McIntosh, who was injured in Saturday’s win over Brown, sustained no major ligament damage to his left knee, which means he may not miss much time. The Wildcats have had to deal with some injuries, but this is a break as McIntosh makes this team go. The senior point guard has steadily grown over his career and is working to finish it off on a great note.

 

Tonight’s Menu

A light slate to start the new year. Here are the highlights:

  • The best games of the day are in the Big 12, with West Virginia at Kansas State (5 p.m.) and Texas at Iowa State (7 p.m.)
  • The SWAC has a full slate of action that is highlighted by two that have carried the flag of late, Southern at Texas Southern (9 p.m.)

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 8, 2017

December 8, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a bizarre finish to an early-season tournament game, the Pac-12’s early struggles, Florida teams going in different directions and two northeast teams trending less relevant even as they excite fans at a famous arena.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 22, 2017

November 22, 2017 by

In our pre-Thanksgiving podcast, we look at a key injury that is likely to be devastating for his team and an under-the-radar 4-0 week, then move on to some early SEC impressions and a couple of teams that just continue to win.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 9, 2017

November 10, 2017 by

The season is almost here, and we take a look at some of what to expect this coming season. We have preseason polls, conference changes, a look at some conferences and some matchups to start the season.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – October 2, 2017

October 2, 2017 by

The FBI has zeroed in on college basketball in a big way, and what has happened may be the beginning of a massive hit to the sport. We discuss what we know thus far in our latest podcast.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – August 17, 2017

August 18, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we check in with some good news from a few teams overseas after a big scare, plus a big addition for a championship contender, a conference on the rise, and a great coach thinking about a return to the bench.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch