The Morning Dish – Friday, February 23, 2018

There have been too many teams this season that have spent as much time in the news for off-court reasons as their play. Arizona was in the news again for the first on Thursday, and very nearly for the second two, and neither for good things.

First, there was the huge news earlier in the day that Allonzo Trier had been ruled ineligible indefinitely by the NCAA for the second time in his collegiate career after a drug test in January showed a reappearance of a banned substance found in his blood stream. It was the same substance that saw him sit for 19 games at the start of last season and that he had to wait to be reinstated until it was found to be out of his system.

Trier plays a lead role for the Wildcats along with DeAndre Ayton, averaging better than 19 points per game. If he is out for the rest of the season, Arizona is obviously compromised.

That much was shown later in the evening, when the Wildcats struggled on the road at Oregon State, needing overtime to get by the Beavers 75-65. Arizona needed a pair of free throws by Rawle Alkins with 14 seconds left in regulation just to force an extra session, before it finally pulled away in extra time behind two big three-pointers by Alkins.

It’s been an eventful season for Arizona, but not as good of one as expected, even before last night. Whether impacted by the FBI Investigation or perhaps just not as loaded of a team as it appeared from the outside, the Wildcats have had a solid year by most program’s standards (currently ranked in the top 15), but have not been the top flight national title contender they were thought to be.

Even with Trier, it was looking increasingly like this may not be the best chance for a Sean Miller-coached team to make the Final Four. Without him, Arizona increasingly looks like a team where anything beyond the Sweet 16 would be gravy.

Side Dishes

Seton Hall and Providence completed their game suspended from Wednesday night, with the Pirates earning an 89-77 win on the road at PC’s Alumni Hall. Crazy conditions aside, that’s a big win for SHU, which has been really struggling of late.

completed their game suspended from Wednesday night, with the Pirates earning an 89-77 win on the road at PC’s Alumni Hall. Crazy conditions aside, that’s a big win for SHU, which has been really struggling of late. We may not know much, but one thing we think we do know is that Tubby Smith knows what he’s doing as a coach. Smith was blasted last year after a roster exodus had Memphis seemingly in dire straits. Yet the Tigers are now a surprising 17-11 after a 91-85 comeback win over nationally ranked Houston . Memphis shot better than 54% from the field and was even good from the foul line, making 29 of 36. Memphis? Good at free throws? Meanwhile, this might sting the Cougars a little bit after they lost a 13-point lead.

is now all alone in first place after the Racers won at 76-66. Quietly, the Racers have had a superb year, 23-5 now and at 15-2 in the OVC they’ve caught and passed , which is now a game back after falling at 78-67. Another superb battle in the Summit League, and South Dakota State clinched the regular season title with a hard-fought 76-72 win over second-place South Dakota . You want a clutch performance from an unexpected source in their final home game? SDSU’s Lane Severyn -a 2.7 ppg scorer-scored 14 points off the bench on Senior Night, including four three-pointers. We can only hope upon hope that there’s a third meeting between these two in March. Mark our words: it would be one of the hottest tickets and best games of all conference tournaments.

Today’s Menu

It actually starts with some morning hoops, as Wright State plays at IUPUI for a brunch start bright and early at 11 a.m. Eastern time. The game is part of IUPUI’s participation in the NCAA’s Readers Become Leaders program, and 3,000 Indianapolis-area third-graders are expected to be in attendance, per IUPUI. How cool.

Enjoy your Friday and have an outstanding weekend.

