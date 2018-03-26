NIT notebook, and some history….

The demise of the Pac 12 in this year’s Big Dance has been well-chronicled. Well, the “conference of champions” can take solace in having a member reach a Final Four. Utah defeated Saint Mary’s in overtime in the NIT quarterfinals, sending the Utes to New York. Utah will be joined by Penn State, Mississippi State and Western Kentucky.

Given all the talk of the merits of home court advantage, it is interesting that each of the four teams headed to Madison Square Garden, punched their ticket away from home. Penn State knocked off top seed Notre Dame in South Bend before defeating Marquette in the quarterfinal. Mississippi State took out Louisville on the road. Western Kentucky stopped Oklahoma State in Stillwater. The aforementioned Utah captured their contest on the Gaels’ home floor in Moraga.

This NIT Final Four will have no top seeds in the field as well. The last top seed to exit was Saint Mary’s. Notre Dame, Baylor and USC were all defeated in the second round.

It would be a scenario bound to gain attention if Mississippi State and Western Kentucky were to advance and play for the championship. Hilltopper coach Rick Stansbury previously coached at Mississippi State, patrolling the State sidelines 14 years and leading the Bulldogs into post season play 11 times. Stansbury was obviously successful at the SEC school. Still, the powers that be often criticized him for not putting together a long NCAA Tournament run during his tenure as head coach. He left State and eventually landed as Billy Kennedy’s assistant at Texas A & M. In March of 2016 Stansbury was back as a head coach taking the reins at Western Kentucky. Yes, a Mississippi State-Western Kentucky championship game would be of particular interest.

Semifinal pairings have Utah and Western Kentucky squaring off in Tuesday’s opener at MSG. Penn State and Mississippi State play in the night cap.

Getting past round one. Fran Fraschilla discussed the normal Power 5 mode of progression in the NIT during a recent telecast. First, there is the initial disappointment of not going to the NCAA. Once the first round is successfully negotiated, unless a team really implodes, there is a renewed enthusiasm among the team. “Players realize they are in a national tournament and they want to keep on playing,” Fraschilla noted. With each surviving round comes the possibility of playing for a championship on the Garden floor. Suddenly that pain of Selection Sunday’s snub is a thing of the past.

Seniors help you win games. Around this time of year their experience is invaluable. In Western Kentucky’s win at Oklahoma state, a freshman did a good share of the damage. Taveion Hollingsworth scored a game-high 30 points while pulling down eight rebounds. A 6’2” guard, Hollingsworth had just one turnover in 36 minutes of action. Penn State has received outstanding contributions all season from sophomore Tony Carr. The 6’5” Nittany Lion swingman was a First Team All-Big Ten selection this season. He’s come up big all season, including the quarterfinal win at Marquette when he scored 25 points in the victory sending Penn State to New York.

Speaking of Marquette. Watching their quarterfinal game against Penn State brought memories of NIT history. Back in 1970 Al McGuire, upset with his team’s NCAA assignment in the tournament, decided to pass up that get-together in favor of the NIT. Such a move is forbidden by the NCAA these days. McGuire’s team, led by Dean Meminger, ascended to the title, defeating St. John’s in the championship.

Almost forgotten was the semifinal victory over LSU. McGuire’s Warriors faced Pete Maravich, a prolific 44 point-per-game scorer. LSU mentor Press Maravich commented pre game about Marquette’s boring defensive style of play. Marquette was exciting enough to post a 101-79 decision over the Tigers. Maravich, hounded by Marquette defenders, especially Meminger, struggled through a 20-point evening-noticeably below his gaudy norm. Maravich even chose to sit out the consolation against Army, claiming minor injuries. There’s probably a good chance after facing Marquette’s defense Pistol Pete was in no mood to deal with the tough relentless defense that Army under Bobby Knight was ready to put on the floor.

More history. As number one seeds there was a chance for Notre Dame and USC, storied gridiron rivals, to meet at Madison Square Garden. It never came to pass, but did happen back in 1973. Back then the 16-team field contested all its games at the garden. On St. Patrick’s Day, no less, USC played the Irish. USC lost a close one, 69-65, on a play that was hotly contested. The Garden switchboard lit up like Christmas over a call many thought favored Notre Dame. Digger Phelps’ group moved through the tournament, including an impressive upset over 11th-ranked North Carolina in the semis, to the final. They were defeated 92-91 in an overtime thriller by Virginia Tech as Bobby Stevens hit a jumper from the right side at the buzzer.

Three of the four coaches headed to New York have some notable Garden experience. Stansbury of Western Kentucky had several of his Mississippi State teams in various events, especially early season tournaments, at the “World’s most famous arena”. Ben Howland enjoyed some resounding victories here during his tenure at Pitt in those Big East days. Penn State has been to MSG a few times under Pat Chambers’ watch. The Nittany Lions most recently made a nice run in the Big Ten tournament at the Garden. Penn State upset Ohio State in the quarterfinal before bowing to Purdue in a tough semifinal contest. Larry Krystkowiak is not an MSG veteran. His Utes, though, are far from intimidated by a challenge as that quarterfinal victory on Saint Mary’s home floor would attest.

